Junior Miner Makes Major Discovery With Visible Gold, Stock Soars

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) Using key phrases like “new discovery,” “visible gold,” and “a gold system comparable to major districts such as Red Lake, Kirkland Lake, and Timmins” is no small feat for mining investors. This junior miner appears to be in a prime position following today’s major announcement, especially as %Gold continues to trade near all-time highs.

Shares of %DrydenGold Corp. (TSXV: $DRY) (OTC: $DRYGF) are rallying as the company announced this morning that deeper drilling at Elora had intersected a new zone with significant visible gold ("VG"). This newly discovered section is a hanging wall structure of folded sheared basalts and represents the most significant amount of VG that Dryden Gold has intersected to date.

This new discovery is further evidence that the Dryden District hosts a strong Archean lode gold system like Red Lake, Kirkland Lake and Timmins Districts. The Company is awaiting assays to fully evaluate this structure to determine further testing within the current 15,000-meter drill program.

Trey Wasser, CEO of Dryden Gold stated "We continue to make high-grade gold discoveries within the Gold Rock Camp. This new zone shows the potential for hanging wall and footwall mineralized structures to host significant gold mineralization similar to our discoveries last year on the Big Master System. With permits in hand, we will now move northeast and begin to fully test Elora, at depth and along strike, where we have identified multiple targets. This will be a pivotal year for Dryden Gold as we also drill test regional targets at Mud Lake, Sherridon and Hyndman. With a fully funded exploration program for 2025, shareholders should expect drill results and other news flow on a very consistent basis into the fall. Our goal this year is to show the true district potential of this amazing under-explored property".

The newly intercepted gold mineralization in hole KW-25-003 indicates a new zone of hanging wall mineralization approximately 80 meters from main Elora target zone. The geology team had made a similar discovery on the Big Master gold system through our robust geological and sampling protocols in the 2024 exploration program. Multiple parallel mineralized structures are another striking similarity to the Red Lake Mine.

Shares of DRY are currently up 18.18% at $0.13 while U.S. listed shares (DRYGF) surge 21.67% at $0.096 in late-morning trading.