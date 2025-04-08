403
Chile’S Inflation Rises To 4.9% In March Amid Sector Price Volatility
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Chile's Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased by 0.5% in March, pushing annual inflation to 4.9%, according to the National Institute of Statistics.
This rise matched market expectations and highlighted significant price shifts across key sectors, with nine out of thirteen divisions contributing positively to the monthly variation and four showing declines.
Food and non-alcoholic beverages led the increases, rising 1.2% and contributing 0.268 percentage points to the CPI. Tomatoes surged by 22.7%, beef prices climbed 1.8%, and wine prices grew 4.4%.
Education costs also spiked, with university tuition fees jumping 6.7%, driving a 4.9% increase in the division and adding 0.206 percentage points to the index. Transportation costs fell by 0.8%, offsetting some inflationary pressures with a negative impact of -0.105 percentage points.
Intercity bus fares dropped sharply by 26.4%, while gasoline prices decreased by 1.9%. Despite these declines, overall inflation remains well above the Central Bank of Chile 's target of 3%.
The broader economic context shows wage growth partially cushioning households from rising costs. Nominal wages increased by 8.7% year-over-year, while labor costs rose by 8.9%. Adjusted for inflation, real wages grew by 3.8%, providing some relief amid persistent price pressures.
In addition, Chile's Central Bank anticipates inflation will gradually return to its target level by early 2026, assuming stabilization in energy and commodity prices. Policymakers face challenges balancing inflation control with economic growth as global uncertainties persist.
The March CPI figures underscore sector-specific volatility and broader economic challenges. They highlight the delicate balance required to stabilize prices while supporting household purchasing power and business activity in Chile's evolving economy.
