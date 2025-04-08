403
Industrial Production Stalls In Brazil Amid Regional Disparities
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's industrial production decreased by 0.1% in February 2025 compared to January, according to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).
This marks the fifth consecutive month without growth, reflecting persistent economic challenges such as high interest rates and constrained consumer spending. Seven out of 15 regions surveyed posted declines.
Bahia suffered the steepest drop, with a 2.6% contraction, reversing part of the 5.7% growth accumulated over the previous four months. The decline stemmed from reduced activity in petroleum derivatives and pulp and paper industries.
São Paulo , Brazil's largest industrial hub, recorded a 0.8% decrease, exerting the second-largest negative impact on national performance. Other regions facing declines included Ceará (-1.0%), Santa Catarina (-0.6%), Mato Grosso (-0.6%), Rio de Janeiro (-0.3%), and Minas Gerais (-0.2%).
Conversely, Pernambuco led gains with a 6.5% surge in production, followed by Paraná (2.0%), Pará (1.6%), Espírito Santo (1.1%), and Amazonas (0.9%). These increases highlight uneven recovery across regions.
Compared to February 2024, national industrial production rose by 1.5%, aided by an additional working day this year. Key sectors driving annual growth included motor vehicles (+13.3%), machinery (+11.9%), and chemicals (+5%).
However, industries like pharmaceuticals (-12.3%) and wood products (-8.6%) faced significant contractions. Despite annual gains, Brazil's industrial output remains 15.7% below its May 2011 peak, underscoring prolonged structural challenges.
The February decline reflects strategic adjustments in supply chains but also signals broader economic headwinds that hinder sustained recovery across regions and industries alike.
