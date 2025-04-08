403
Nightclub Collapse In Dominican Republic Kills 27, Leaves Over 150 Injured
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A catastrophic roof collapse at the Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, killed 27 people and injured over 150 during a live performance by renowned merengue singer Rubby Pérez.
The disaster occurred during the club's popular“Monday Night” event, drawing hundreds of attendees. Emergency responders continue searching for survivors while families await news of missing loved ones.
The nightclub, a cultural landmark with a capacity of up to 1,700 guests, had hosted live music events for decades. Witnesses described the collapse as sudden and chaotic, with many initially mistaking it for an earthquake.
Rubby Pérez's manager survived but confirmed the death of a saxophonist from the band. Pérez 's whereabouts remain unclear as rescuers sift through debris. Authorities reported that over 370 emergency workers and dozens of ambulances have been deployed to the site.
Hospitals across Santo Domingo are treating victims, while blood banks have been set up for donations. Among the deceased is Nelsy Cruz, governor of Monte Cristi province, whose death underscores the widespread impact of the tragedy.
The Dominican Republic has seen significant economic growth through tourism, with over 11 million visitors in 2024 contributing about 15% of its GDP. Jet Set nightclub symbolized the vibrant nightlife that attracts tourists to Santo Domingo.
The collapse raises questions about structural safety at popular venues and potential oversight failures. President Luis Abinader visited the site and pledged full support for rescue efforts.
Investigators are working to determine the cause of the collapse, focusing on structural integrity and electrical issues reported before the incident. As rescue operations continue, the nation mourns one of its most devastating tragedies in recent years.
