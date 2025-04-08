PPL Electric Utilities Wins Industry Award For Innovative Distribution Technology That Predicts Equipment Issues Before They Become A Problem

The Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA) honors eastern Pennsylvania utility for improving safety, reliability and efficiency of the electric grid

ALLENTOWN, Pa., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PPL Electric Utilities has been recognized with the prestigious 2025 Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA) Power Player Resilience Award for its innovative use of predictive failure technology to enhance public safety, improve reliability and drive operational efficiencies.

The SEPA Power Player Awards honor organizations leading the transition to a clean, resilient and modern energy future. PPL Electric was selected for its successful integration of IND Technology's Early Fault Detection (EFD) system - also known as predictive failure technology - which proactively identifies failing electrical components before they cause power outages or safety hazards on the electric grid.

"Our commitment to safety, reliability and innovation is at the core of everything we do," said PPL Electric Utilities President Christine Martin. "This award is a testament to the forward-thinking solutions we're implementing to provide our customers with safer, more reliable service while optimizing efficiency."

PPL Electric's implementation of the EFD technology uses radio frequency (RF) sensors to continuously monitor power lines and detect abnormal signals caused by deteriorating equipment, vegetation interference and other potential failure points. By identifying these issues before they escalate into outages, PPL Electric can take proactive maintenance actions - reducing service interruptions and improving safety for both customers and utility workers alike.

Since the initial deployment of EFD technology, PPL Electric has identified hundreds of hidden infrastructure issues, by which resolving will improve reliability and prevent outages for hundreds of thousands of customers. The technology also enables crews to perform repairs before emergencies occur, reducing costly unplanned work which drives efficiency and enhances overall grid resilience.

By the end of 2028, PPL Electric plans to have over 9,000 RF sensors installed across more than 8,000 miles of distribution lines in eastern and central Pennsylvania. These efforts are expected to generate operational savings while continuing to improve safety and service reliability.

For more information about PPL Electric's efforts to enhance grid resilience and customer reliability, visit pplelectric/reliability .

