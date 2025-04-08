Kyndryl Wins 2025 Google Cloud Global Partner Of The Year Award For Infrastructure Modernization

MENAFN - PR Newswire) NEW YORK, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD ), a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, today announced that it has received the 2025 Google Cloud Global Partner of the Year Award for Infrastructure Modernization.

"We are pleased to recognize Kyndryl as a 2025 Google Cloud Partner Award winner," said Kevin Ichhpurani, President, Global Partner Ecosystem, Google Cloud. "Kyndryl's comprehensive infrastructure modernization services have allowed customers to improve some of their most foundational operations and set up for success with generative AI."

Kyndryl Expands Partnership with Google Cloud to Accelerate Mainframe Modernization with Generative AI

Kyndryl was honored by Google Cloud for its exceptional service and commitment enabling customers' success by innovating, building, and delivering a strong combination of infrastructure modernization expertise and enablement for Google Cloud solutions globally.

"We are deeply proud to be recognized by Google Cloud as a Global Partner of the Year," said Azi Handley, vice president, Global Strategic Alliances, Kyndryl. "Through our strong and productive partnership with Google Cloud, customers have been able to accelerate cloud adoption, modernize their infrastructure and applications and support mission-critical workloads, while leveraging data and genAI services for transformative outcomes. We look forward to continuing our collaboration and will remain focused on empowering enterprises to become more innovative and competitive."

Kyndryl and Google Cloud have collaborated since 2021 to help global customers innovate and transform with Google Cloud's advanced cloud and generative AI capabilities and Kyndryl's trusted services and industry expertise. The companies recently expanded their partnership to accelerate mainframe modernization for customers with Gemini genAI models.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD ) is a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services offering advisory, implementation and managed service capabilities to thousands of customers in more than 60 countries. As the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, the Company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, please visit: .

