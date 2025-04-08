403
Orcas Island's Brandt's Landing Marina In Eastsound Now Serviced By Locally Owned Deer Harbor Charters
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Whale watching, sunset cruises, water taxis, sightseeing boat excursions and private charters are now even more convenient for visitors and locals alike from Deer Harbor or Brandt's Landing.
San Juan Islands, Wash. – Deer Harbor Charters has expanded their operations on Orcas Island, Wash. to include a new location at Brandt's Landing Marina in Eastsound at Northbeach in addition to their existing location in Deer Harbor Marina. Since 1988, the locally owned company has offered whale watching, sunset cruises, water taxis, sightseeing boat excursions and private charters.
“When we had the opportunity to start offering boat tours from this new location on Orcas Island, we knew it would be amazing for our guests,” explained Deer Harbor Charters' Captain and Owner Nate Averna.“The picturesque setting of Brandts Landing Marina offers easy access to the surrounding islands, providing a perfect departure point for adventure seekers and nature lovers alike.”
Deer Harbor Charters offers a variety of excursions including:
. Whale Watching Tours: Guests can enjoy the thrill of spotting majestic orcas, humpback whales and other marine wildlife on the waters off Orcas Island. With expert guides leading the way, guests have an unparalleled opportunity to witness these magnificent creatures in their natural habitat.
. Sunset Cruises: Peaceful and serene evenings on the water are part of the Deer Harbor Charters scenic sunset cruises. With the stunning views of the San Juan Islands, this relaxing evening is a perfect opportunity to unwind and take in the natural beauty of the region.
. Water Taxi Service: Deer Harbor Charters provides convenient and scenic water taxi services.
. Sightseeing Journey: There is no better way to see the wildlife and beauty of the San Juan Islands than from a boat with a new prospective from the water.
. Private Charters: Working with the team at Deer Harbor Charters, guests can design their own personalized private charter cruise for the ultimate outing.
Averna added,“Our Orcas Island locations provide not only unforgettable experiences on the water for our guests, but they also help provide local jobs and stimulate the local economy. My family is proud that we have continue to serve our community.”
To learn more, visit or call 360-376-5989.
About Deer Harbor Charters – Established in 1988 on Orcas Island, Wash. in the San Juan Islands, the team at Deer Harbor Charters is made up of passionate, knowledgeable individuals who are dedicated to providing guests with an exceptional and educational adventure on the water. From expert naturalists to a skilled crew, each member brings a wealth of knowledge about the region's unique wildlife, marine ecosystems and the natural beauty of the San Juan Islands. Led by a team that has been in the industry for over three decades, they share a deep commitment to responsible, respectful wildlife viewing and sustainable tourism. Whether it's guiding a whale watching tour, crafting a custom charter or ensuring every guest feels at home on board, the people of Deer Harbor Charters are what make the experience truly unforgettable. To learn more, visit or call 360-376-5989.
