Amit Balwani Joins Authbridge As Senior Vice President - Technology
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 08 April, 2025: AuthBridge, India's leading authentication technology company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Amit Balwani as Senior Vice President - Technology. With over two decades of experience in modernizing technology infrastructures, leading large-scale digital transformations, and driving high-performance engineering teams, Amit will play a pivotal role in strengthening AuthBridge's technology vision and innovation.
Amit has held key leadership positions at organizations like Ecom Express, Paytm, Expedia Group, Nagarro, and TCS. His expertise spans AI integration, data engineering, event-driven architectures, and API-first ecosystems. At Paytm, he was instrumental in building conversational platforms, while at Ecom Express, he spearheaded large-scale technology modernization initiatives.
“We are thrilled to welcome Amit to the AuthBridge family,” said Ajay Trehan, Founder and CEO, AuthBridge.“His deep understanding of emerging technologies and strategic approach to innovation will help us accelerate our mission to redefine identity management and authentication solutions.”
Amit is an alumnus of Jamia Millia Islamia, where he earned his Bachelor's in Technology. Outside of work, he enjoys traveling, listening to technology podcasts, music, and playing table tennis with his child. He expressed his enthusiasm for joining AuthBridge, stating,“AuthBridge is at the forefront of technology-driven authentication solutions. I look forward to contributing to its growth and driving technological excellence.”
About AuthBridge
AuthBridge is India's largest authentication company, delivering cutting-edge technology and alternate data analysis for Identity Management, Onboarding & Verification, and Business Intelligence. With over 2500+ clients across 30+ sectors, including Fortune 500 and Indian Unicorns, AuthBridge's sophisticated authentication products and solutions are trusted by businesses worldwide.
