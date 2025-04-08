403
Department Of Drinking Water And Sanitation Joins Hands With Ministry Of Women And Child Development For Poshan Pakhwada 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 8 April 2025, Delhi: Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS) under Ministry of Jal Shakti, is actively participating in the 7th edition of Poshan Pakhwada from 8th to 23rd April 2025. Aligning with the Ministry of Women and Child Development's Saksham Anganwadi scheme, the department's campaign is themed“Shuddh Jal aur Swachhta Se Swasth Bachpan” (Clean Water and Sanitation for Healthy Childhood), with a tagline“Purn Poshan Ki Shuruwaat, Shuddh Jal aur Swachhta Ke Saath” focusing specifically on clean water practices and sanitation as crucial elements for a child's nutrition and overall health.
Poshan Pakhwada aims to combat malnutrition through behaviour changes at individual, family, and community levels, highlighting four key areas:
Emphasis on the first 1000 days of human life
Popularization of the Beneficiary Module in the Poshan Tracker App
Effective management of malnutrition through the CMAM module
Promotion of healthy lifestyles to address childhood obesity
States/ UTs will conduct extensive community-level activities to underline the critical role of safe drinking water and sanitation practices in preventing malnutrition and diseases.
Department will also complement the efforts of WCD by promoting the campaign over social media platforms which is an integral part of the campaign, utilizing hashtags #DDWSJoinsPoshanPakhwada and #PoshanPakhwada to maximize outreach and impact.
Through these collective efforts, including WASH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene) initiatives, the Jal Jeevan Mission, and the Swachh Bharat Mission-Grameen, Poshan Pakhwada aims to create enduring awareness and drive substantial behavioral change in rural communities, enabling improved health, sanitation, and nutrition for every child in India.
