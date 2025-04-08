All-Time High 230 Northwestern Mutual Advisors Recognized On 2025 Forbes Top Wealth Advisors List

MILWAUKEE, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual announced today that 230 of its financial advisors are featured on the 2025 Forbes Top Wealth Advisors & Best-in-State lists – a record showing for the company.

"Northwestern Mutual financial advisors are well-respected and unique because of their deep expertise in wealth management, risk protection and what it really takes to build financial security," said John Roberts, the company's chief field officer. "Their approach to comprehensive financial planning – pairing investments with world-class insurance products – is designed and proven to deliver superior results for clients over the long term."

Forbes' Top Wealth Advisors*, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria learned through telephone, virtual, and in-person due diligence interviews, along with quantitative data such as revenue trends and assets under management. The algorithm also weighs factors such as service models, compliance records, and industry experience, focusing on those who exemplify best practices in their approach to working with clients.

With a field force of more than 8,000 advisors, Northwestern Mutual commits to growth and development, providing opportunities for advisors to build their practices, and gain educative tools and resources for new and relevant licenses. The evolution of wealth management has changed the way financial planners are helping their clients, and Northwestern Mutual's experts continue to stay ahead of the trends to provide lasting impacts for more than five million Americans, and generations to come.

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 165 years. Through a comprehensive planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With nearly $700 billion of total assets[i] being managed across the company's institutional portfolio as well as retail investment client portfolios, more than $38 billion in revenues, nearly $2.4 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than five million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. Northwestern Mutual ranked 110 on the 2024 FORTUNE® 500 and was recognized by FORTUNE as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2025.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (investment advisory and services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance). Not all Northwestern Mutual representatives are advisors. Only those representatives with "Advisor" in their title or who otherwise disclose their status as an advisor of NMWMC are credentialed as NMWMC representatives to provide investment advisory services.

iIncludes investments and separate account assets of Northwestern Mutual as well as retail investment client assets held or managed by Northwestern Mutual.

*Forbes "America's Top Wealth Advisors" & Best- in State Wealth Advisors, [April 8, 2025].Research and ranking developed by SHOOK Research, LLC. Based upon data as of 8/7/2024. Northwestern Mutual and its advisors do not pay for placement on 3rd party rating lists but do pay marketing fees to these organizations to promote the rating(s). Rankings and recognitions are no guarantee of future investment success.

SOURCE Northwestern Mutual

