The Gravel Project Reminds Us To Appreciate Each Other With Their New Single, 'Love The Life'

- Andrew GravelBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Independent record label, Gravel Rocks Records, announces the release of The Gravel Project's newest single,“Love the Life”.The Gravel Project is a Modern Blues/Rock band based in Boston, MA and is the brainchild of Andrew Gravel, who is the lead singer, guitar player, and songwriter. With Andrew as the founding member, The Gravel Project has long showcased some of Boston's most talented musicians, both in the studio and on stage.“Love the Life” is the first single off the new forthcoming album called“Find What You Need” that is slated to be released on June 13, 2025.“The song celebrates the life two people have built together, reminding them of all the reasons it's worth fighting for,” says Gravel. The track features lead vocals by Andrew, joined by R & B/Soul artist, Jen Kearney.“I take the first verse, Jen takes the second, and together, we bring both sides of the relationship to life - two voices, one shared desire to reconnect.”Both“Love the Life” and the upcoming album were recorded at Power Station New England (a replica of the legendary New York City Power Station/Avatar Studios) with Grammy-winning producers John Paterno (Gov't Mule, Bonnie Raitt, Robben Ford) and Greg Ogan (Rihanna, Bruno Mars, Kelly Clarkson).“John Paterno and Greg Ogan challenged us with fresh ideas and innovative recording techniques that pushed our boundaries,” Andrew remarks. The new album also features Andrew's brother Jordan Gravel on Hammond organ and keyboards, Dave Fox on drums, Eguie Castrillo on percussion, and Jesse Williams on bass.The Gravel Project was established in 2010 and has released three albums including“Wishful Thinking” (2017),“Many Miles Ahead” (2022), and“Live at Wellspring Studios” (2023). The band won 'Best Roots Rock Band of the Year' in the 2023 New England Music Awards and their song,“Wishful Thinking” won 'Song of the Year' for AAA [Adult Album Alternative] Radio Station, WMWV 93.5 FM in Conway, NH.“No More Fire” was also added to Spotify's Editorial playlist, 'Modern Blues Rock' for over a year and their past releases were played on AAA radio stations across the country.The video for“Love the Life” is now available on YouTube and recently premiered worldwide on Music-News .com on Friday, April 7, 2025.“Love the Life” is currently available on all major streaming services including Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, and Amazon Music . The band performs regularly in the USA's Northeast region. To find out more about The Gravel Project and the upcoming shows, you can visit their website at .

The Gravel Project "Love The Live Video" (Official Video)

