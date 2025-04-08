Gold Edges Higher From 4-Week Low
Singapore: Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday from a near four-week low reached in the previous session, as heightened concerns over the global trade war between the United States and its key trading partners lifted demand for safe-haven assets.
Spot gold was up 0.3% at $2,990.48 an ounce. Bullion hit its lowest level since March 13 on Monday.
US gold futures gained 1.1% to $3,004.70.
In other metals, spot silver fell 0.1% to $30.08 an ounce, platinum firmed 0.6% to $918.55, and palladium lost 0.9% to $910.50.
-
New US tariffs on China to hit 104% on Wednesday: White House
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment