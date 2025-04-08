Gold Edges Higher From 4-Week Low

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Singapore: Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday from a near four-week low reached in the previous session, as heightened concerns over the global trade war between the United States and its key trading partners lifted demand for safe-haven assets.



Spot gold was up 0.3% at $2,990.48 an ounce. Bullion hit its lowest level since March 13 on Monday.



US gold futures gained 1.1% to $3,004.70.



In other metals, spot silver fell 0.1% to $30.08 an ounce, platinum firmed 0.6% to $918.55, and palladium lost 0.9% to $910.50.

