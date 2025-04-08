Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Gold Edges Higher From 4-Week Low

Gold Edges Higher From 4-Week Low


2025-04-08 02:49:13
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Singapore: Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday from a near four-week low reached in the previous session, as heightened concerns over the global trade war between the United States and its key trading partners lifted demand for safe-haven assets.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $2,990.48 an ounce. Bullion hit its lowest level since March 13 on Monday.

US gold futures gained 1.1% to $3,004.70.

In other metals, spot silver fell 0.1% to $30.08 an ounce, platinum firmed 0.6% to $918.55, and palladium lost 0.9% to $910.50.

Read Also
  • New US tariffs on China to hit 104% on Wednesday: White House

MENAFN08042025000063011010ID1109405281

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search