Helient Technologies Appoints PAETEC Veterans As New Chief Commercial Officer, Mario Deriggi And Chief Administrative Officer, Donna Wenk As Part Of Strategic Leadership Expansion

HADDONFIELD, N.J., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Helient Technologies , a newly established company that has recently joined forces with Princeton Technologies, is pleased to announce the addition of two distinguished executives to its leadership team. Mario DeRiggi , a business cloud communications leader, will take on the role of Chief Commercial Officer, while Donna Wenk , a seasoned telecom executive, will serve as Chief Administrative Officer. These strategic appointments highlight Helient's dedication to assembling a strong and exceptional team as it aims to lead in providing scalable cloud and hybrid technology solutions.

"It is with great enthusiasm to welcome Donna and Mario to the Helient leadership team; our longstanding relationship and shared vision has been a cornerstone of our success, explained Brad Bono", Chairman and CEO of Helient Technologies. As a co-founder of PAETEC, I had the privilege of collaborating closely with one of the most respected leaders in the channel space, to transform the company into a $2 billion enterprise. Bringing Mario and Donna on board is a perfect fit, and I am confident that their expertise and commitment will propel Helient to new heights.

Before joining Helient Technologies, Mario DeRiggi was the Chief Revenue Officer at Fusion Connect, an integrated communications provider. He also held executive roles in sales, marketing, and operations at several prominent software and communications companies such as Vonage, Broadview Networks and PAETEC.

"I am thrilled to join Helient Technologies at this pivotal moment, as two great companies unite to create an organization poised to redefine the future of cloud and hybrid technology solutions," Mario expressed. "With the rapid advancement of cloud technology, I am enthusiastic about contributing to the company's growth in the channel and fostering stronger relationships with both new and existing customers and partners. Helient's forward-thinking vision and its exceptional team of experts position us to become a remarkable leader in the industry."

Donna Wenk, an original PAETEC founder and former Channel Chief at Broadview Networks is joining Helient as the Chief Administrative Officer. She will lead administrative functions to ensure smooth operations, strategic alignment, and the organization's growth.

Donna commented "Joining the Helient team is incredibly exciting at such a transformative moment. Under the visionary leadership of Brad Bono, I look forward to contributing to the rapid growth of this newly established company by streamlining operations, driving innovation, optimizing processes, and delivering exceptional value to our customers and partners.

Both Mario and Donna were instrumental in developing PAETEC into a telecommunications powerhouse. With over two decades of collaborative experience in the telecommunications and channel industry, they bring unparalleled expertise to Helient.

SOURCE Helient Technologies, LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED