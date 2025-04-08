K Group Companies Celebrates 45 Years With Leadership Transition

The Kuncaitis Family [pictured here] during the recent 45th Anniversary Celebration.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- K Group Companies, West Michigan's premier technology solutions provider , proudly announces an exciting leadership transition alongside its 45th Anniversary Celebration. These milestones reflect the company's steadfast commitment to innovation, growth, and empowering businesses and communities .

Long-time CEO Michael Kuncaitis Jr. transitions into his new role as Chief Product Officer, where he will focus on advancing K Group Companies' innovative product lines, including the NRGHawk Platform, set to launch in 2025. Under Michael's visionary leadership, the company achieved remarkable growth, strengthened client relationships, and solidified its reputation as an industry leader. Succeeding him as CEO is Chris Kuncaitis, whose extensive experience as Chief Operating Officer positions him as the ideal leader to guide the company into its next era of excellence.

"We owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to Michael Kuncaitis Jr. for his exceptional leadership and enduring contributions," said Ben Kuncaitis Sr., Chief Sales Officer. "As we celebrate 45 years, we also embrace an exciting new chapter under Chris Kuncaitis' guidance. Chris brings a bold vision for the future, coupled with a deep understanding of our mission and values, ensuring continued success for K Group Companies."

Since its founding in 1980, K Group Companies has been at the forefront of technological innovation in West Michigan, embracing emerging trends to empower local organizations and keep them ahead in a rapidly evolving digital world. Specializing in Traditional IT Solutions and Integration, Managed Services, and Physical Security Integrations, the company delivers comprehensive solutions that set the standard for excellence and reliability.

As K Group Companies celebrates 45 years of excellence, it reaffirms its commitment to fostering innovation, empowering communities, and giving back to the region that has supported its success. This anniversary is not only a celebration of past achievements but also a promise to shape a brighter and more impactful future.

