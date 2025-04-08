Oil Remains Vulnerable To Tariffs And Weak Demand
Crude oil futures could remain under pressure following a volatile session on Monday. Prices experienced a sharp decline during the last few sessions due to concerns over the potential impact of U.S. tariffs, which could trigger an economic slowdown and reduce global demand.
Expectations of an increase in U.S. crude inventories could limit the potential for a recovery in the near term. On the other hand, producers may reduce drilling activity in response to prolonged price weakness, providing some support.
The oil market outlook remains uncertain, with U.S. President Trump's tariffs serving as a significant source of volatility. These tariffs have raised concerns about escalating trade tensions, particularly with China. Should tariffs increase further, the risk sentiment could sour, exacerbating fears of a global recession.
About Investorideas - Big Investing IdeasInvestorideas Named as one of 100 Best Investment Blogs and Websites in 2025 (8th)
Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech, sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors.
Disclaimer/Disclosure: disclaimer and disclosure infoGlobal investors must adhere to regulations of each country.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment