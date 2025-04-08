Oil Remains Vulnerable To Tariffs And Weak Demand

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas, rated as a top 100 investment website for investment issues market commentary from Hassan Fawaz Chairman & Founder of GivTrade.

Crude oil futures could remain under pressure following a volatile session on Monday. Prices experienced a sharp decline during the last few sessions due to concerns over the potential impact of U.S. tariffs, which could trigger an economic slowdown and reduce global demand.

Expectations of an increase in U.S. crude inventories could limit the potential for a recovery in the near term. On the other hand, producers may reduce drilling activity in response to prolonged price weakness, providing some support.

The oil market outlook remains uncertain, with U.S. President Trump's tariffs serving as a significant source of volatility. These tariffs have raised concerns about escalating trade tensions, particularly with China. Should tariffs increase further, the risk sentiment could sour, exacerbating fears of a global recession.

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech, sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors.

Disclaimer/Disclosure: disclaimer and disclosure info

Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.