Gold Rebounds After Losses As Recession Fears And Trade Tensions Resurface

Gold prices rose after three days of losses, recovering from a near four-week low as renewed recession fears and escalating trade tensions revived demand for safe-haven assets. The rebound was fueled by US President Donald Trump's threat to impose an additional 50% tariff on Chinese goods unless Beijing withdraws its retaliatory measures. Adding to trade tensions, the European Union also outlined a broad set of counter-tariffs, heightening concerns of a prolonged global trade tensions.

Despite the recent pullback, gold remains supported by risk aversion, rising expectations of monetary easing and central bank purchases. Traders are now pricing in at least four rate cuts by December, which could continue to benefit non-yielding assets like the precious metal.

On the geopolitical front, tensions in the Middle East and Eastern Europe persisted. Unclear developments could continue to support safe-haven demand.

Looking ahead, investor attention turns to this week's FOMC minutes and inflation numbers. A softer CPI reading may reinforce rate cut bets and support gold, while stronger data could cap further gains.

