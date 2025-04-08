The 3Rd Innoex Spotlights Five Key Technology Areas Exploring Developments In Low-Altitude Economy, AI, Robotics And More



- InnoEX and Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Spring Edition) (EFSE) will be held from 13 to 16 April, bringing together more than 2,800 exhibitors from 29 countries and regions.

- InnoEX will focus on five key technology areas, showcasing cutting-edge solutions in low-altitude economy, AI, robotics, cybersecurity, and smart mobility. Newly introduced themed days will explore solutions tailored for SMEs, among others.

- EFSF will spotlight smart home, health tech, and wearable devices. The Digital Entertainment Experiential Zone will feature

- The two exhibitions will host a series of high-profile conferences, including the Tech-Driven Industry and Economy Conference, Low-altitude Economy Development Conference and Tech Trends Symposium, promoting cross-disciplinary cooperation. HONG KONG, Apr 8, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Driven by the Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau of the Hong Kong SAR Government and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the Business of Innovation and Technology Week (BIT Week) returns in April 2025. As core events of BIT Week, the 3rd InnoEX and the 21st Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Spring Edition) will be staged concurrently from 13 to 16 April at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The two exhibitions will showcase global innovation and technology (I&T) achievements, leading-edge electronics products, and advanced technology solutions addressing various business pain points. Industry professionals, investors, buyers, and technology users from different sectors, including SMEs are encouraged to attend the fairs. Sophia Chong, Deputy Executive Director of the HKTDC , said:“This year's InnoEX and Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Spring Edition) attracted more than 2,800 exhibitors from 29 countries and regions, reflecting the strong international appeal of the events. InnoEX will spotlight hot trends such as the low-altitude economy and AI, while EFSE will showcase a range of electronic products designed for smart living. As core events of the BIT Week, the two exhibitions will foster global innovation and technology (I&T) collaboration and accelerate Hong Kong's development into an international I&T hub.” InnoEX, themed "Innovation . Automate . Elevate" , features exhibitors from various countries and regions, including Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao; ASEAN members like Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand; other Asian countries including India, Japan and Korea; and Europe, with participants from France, Luxembourg, Poland, Sweden, and the United Kingdom; alongside Australia, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. Newly introduced themed-days to explore popular technologies and support for SMEs Each day of the four-day InnoEX will be dedicated to a specific theme, examining different technology areas. The event will also offer SMEs solutions , helping businesses across various industries leverage technology to address challenges and create new opportunities. Earlier, the HKSAR Government announced the first batch of the low-altitude economy Regulatory Sandbox pilot projects. InnoEX closely follows market trends, presenting solutions from various drone and air vehicle industry companies. On the first day of the exhibition (13 April), the theme will be the low-altitude economy , featuring major drone companies from Mainland China and a multinational firm building the "low-altitude smart network". Experts will share strategies for advancing the low-altitude economy in Mainland China and explore development directions for Hong Kong and beyond. Another key topic on the same day will be the technology-driven economy , featuring the“ Tech-Driven Industry and Economy Conference " powered by the Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. This will bring together government officials and tech leaders from around the world to discuss innovation and sustainable development strategies. The second day of the exhibition (14 April) will focus on AI and robotics . Discussions will explore how AI enhances business efficiency, as well as the latest trends in robotics. The third day (15 April) will focus on cybersecurity , addressing challenges faced by critical infrastructure operators in data protection and how businesses can improve their capabilities to respond to cyberattacks. The last day (16 April) will be dedicated to SME solutions . Government representatives will engage with SMEs to introduce support schemes that help them overcome financial challenges. Several technology solution providers will also present innovative tools designed to help SMEs with digital transformation and enhance their competitiveness. Bringing together global technologies with major Mainland China enterprises and 17 pavilions participating InnoEX will bring together research and development outcomes and innovative solutions from around the world. Among the highlights is the Smart Hong Kong Pavilion, established by the Hong Kong SAR Government's Digital Policy Office , which will focus on data-driven applications and AI applications. Over 100 I&T innovations closely related to daily life will be showcased, including innovative solutions from 20 government bureaux and departments, as well as award-winning works and solutions from various I&T competitions. Notable projects include the " Tumbler Inspection Ball " by the Drainage Services Department, which won the Gold Medal at the International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva 2024 . This robot has made significant inroads into the inspection of underground tunnels in confined space. Four R&D centers under the Innovation and Technology Commission will also participate, including the Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI), the Hong Kong Research Institute of Textiles and Apparel (HKRITA), the Logistics and Supply Chain MultiTech R&D Centre (LSCM), and the Nano and Advanced Materials Institute (NAMI). In addition, InnoHK will showcase 17 research laboratories, while Cyberport and Hong Kong Science Park will each present 20 and 16 promising start-up companies respectively. The local pavilion also includes the B4B Challenge, and the Smart City Consortium . On the international front, the exhibition has attracted pavilions from Canada and the United Kingdom, and also the French So French So Innovative pavilion, which will showcase some 30 renowned French innovation and technology enterprises. Additionally, the international organisation Smart Cities Council , which promotes smart city development, will participate for the first time. As the development of new quality productive forces is the national priority, this year 17 pavilions from 16 provinces in Mainland China will participate in InnoEX, including pavilions from Beijing Zhongguancun, Chengdu, and Shenzhen. Leading Mainland technology enterprises-such as Aerofugia Technology, Huawei, iFLYTEK and Vertaxi - will also be exhibiting. HKTDC is inviting representatives from Government and the industry, academia, research and investment sectors around the world to attend the exhibition, fostering cross-border industry collaboration and promoting the application of cutting-edge technological solutions. EFSE showcases diverse products and solutions, unleashing industry potential This year's EFSE, under the theme“ World's Leading Electronics Marketplace ”, will focus on products and solutions in the smart home, health tech and wearables sectors. A debut product design pavilion will also bring uniquely styled industrial design home appliances. Last year's newly introduced Digital Entertainment Experiential Zone makes a return this year, offering e-sports and interactive gaming experiences provided by game developers. These include competitions in boxing, rowing, and sailing, alongside robot arm drawing. In addition, EFSE will host a series of seminars. On the second day (April 14), the Tech Trends Symposium will convene industry leaders and pioneers to share insights on how integrating AI with wearable devices-including smart glasses, rings, and earphones-can reshape work and lifestyle practices. Events for exhibitors to recruit talents and drive startup business expansion Talent is the cornerstone of innovation and technology development. InnoEX and EFSE will jointly host Exhibitors Meet Talents to help exhibitors recruit talents in innovation and technology as well as other supporting areas like business development and marketing. Job seekers are encouraged to visit the event on the first day (13 April) to engage directly with exhibitors and apply for positions of interest. In addition, industry experts will be invited to share valuable insights and tips on job hunting and entering Hong Kong's innovation and technology sector. To support startups in expanding their networks, InnoEX and EFSE will co-organise the Hong Kong Value Creation for Technology: Pitching Competition, Meet the Mentors, Investment Matchmaking, and Startup Smart Launch. These initiatives aim to provide startups with a platform to promote their products and ideas to potential buyers and investors, thereby opening up new business opportunities. BIT Week delivers a series of exciting events BIT Week , driven by the HKSAR Government's Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau and the HKTDC, includes the Smart Lighting Expo , Hong Kong Web3 Festival , InnoEX , EFSE , and the Hong Kong World Youth Science Conference . The Hong Kong World Youth Science Conference, will be held concurrently with InnoEX and EFSE, bringing together top innovation and technology talents and renowned scientists, including Nobel Prize winning scholars, to discuss important issues in fields such as AI, big data,and biotech. Additionally, the World Internet Conference has designated Hong Kong to host the first edition of the Asia-Pacific Summit, scheduled from 14 to 15 April at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, fostering cross-regional and cross-sector synergy with BIT Week . Additionally, the 2nd Smart Lighting Expo and the 16th Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Spring Edition) will continue until 9 April at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, presenting innovative and eco-friendly lighting solutions to enhance smart living and promote sustainability. Photo download: Sophia Chong , HKTDC Deputy Executive Director (centre), Tony Wong, Commissioner for Digital Policy (right) and Steve Chuang , Chairman, Electronics/ Electrical Appliances Industries Advisory Committee of the HKTDC (left) attend today's press conference (8 April) to introduce highlights and details of InnoEX and Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Spring Edition) InnoEX's exhibitor Zero Zero Robotics showcased its advanced drones, capturing group photos for the hosts and moderator during the press conference InnoEX will feature a medication delivery drone from the Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute Centre for Advances in Reliability and Safety will demonstrate a parking management system at InnoEX PB Technology will present their intelligent robotic arm at InnoEX, which is used in smart manufacturing and other fields Hong Kong Generative AI Research and Development Center will showcase a large language model at InnoEX, supporting the generation of text, images, and audio InnoEX exhibitor Shenzhen Leagsoft Technology's solution can identify potential cybersecurity threats and prevent related attacks The Digital Entertainment Experience Zone will return to the EFSE, where attendees can experience eSports, including a VR boxing game brought by exhibitor Refract Local startup EC Innovation will showcase at EFSE a system that upcycles wastewater into nutrient solution EFSE exhibitor CYBERMED Co., Limited showcased a device that tests the body's adaptability to low-oxygen environments at high altitudes Dongguan Ruyuan Intelligent Technology will bring a 3D naked-eye holographic display to EFSE China Year International Technology will present a holographic smart speaker at EFSE, featuring a virtual character that can sing and dance along with music

