Non-Jordanian Ownership In ASE Listed Companies Reaches 47.6% Until March

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) revealed that the value of shares bought by non-Jordanian investors at the ASE in March 2025 was JD13.6 million, representing 11.8 per cent of the overall trading value, while the value of shares sold by them amounted to JD15.6 million.

The value of shares bought by non-Jordanian investors since the beginning of the year until the end of March 2025 was JD49.9 million, representing 13.1 per cent of the overall trading value, while the value of shares sold by them amounted to JD47.5 million, as announced by the ASE website.

Arab investors purchases in March 2025 stood at JD12.7 million, or 93.3 per cent of the overall purchases by non-Jordanians, while the value of non-Arab purchases amounted to JD0.9 million, constituting 6.7 per cent of the overall purchases by non-Jordanians.

Arab investors sales amounted to JD14.4 million, or 92.1 per cent of non-Jordanians total sales, while the value of non-Arab sales amounted to JD1.2 million, representing 7.9 per cent of the total sales by non-Jordanians.

Non-Jordanian investors' ownership in companies listed on ASE as of the end of March 2025 represented 47.6 per cent of the total market value, of which 33.3 per cent for institutional investors including companies, institutions and funds.

Arab investors own 31.5 per cent and non-Arab investors own 16.1 per cent.

At the sectorial level, the non-Jordanian ownership in the financial sector was 50.7 per cent, in the services sector was 22.8 per cent and 52.4 per cent in the industrial sector.