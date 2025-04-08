Jetcraft Strengthens Senior Leadership With Promotion Of Jennifer Jewett To SVP Of Finance

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Jetcraft , the global leader in business aircraft sales, acquisitions and trades, is announcing the promotion of Jennifer Jewett from Controller to Senior Vice President (SVP) of Finance, underscoring the company's commitment to financial excellence and growth in the industry.

In her new role, Jewett will manage Jetcraft's financial planning, reporting and risk management, ensuring the company remains commercially strong in a changing business environment. She will also lead the implementation of new financial and HR systems while mentoring the next generation of aviation finance professionals, with a focus on supporting women in the field.

Peter Antonenko, President at Jetcraft, says: "Jennifer's promotion is a testament to her dedication and the significant contributions she has made to Jetcraft's financial strategy. She has been instrumental in shaping our financial outlook, particularly through complex acquisitions like the integration of Corporate Fleet Services (CFS Jets), which was a major milestone for us.

“As we continue to strengthen our position worldwide, Jennifer's expertise will ensure Jetcraft remains agile and that, under her leadership, we will smoothly navigate the complexities of cross border transactions. Her acute understanding of market dynamics makes her the perfect leader of our financial operations.”

Jennifer Jewett, SVP Finance at Jetcraft, says: "As part of the Jetcraft leadership team, I am looking forward to playing a key role in driving growth at Jetcraft. Building and maintaining strong relationships with financial institutions and investors is critical and as Jetcraft's primary financial leadership representative, I will work closely with the team to push the business forward.

“With a strong foundation from my previous work in the finance sector, I was able to quickly adapt to the intricacies of aviation finance, developing my long-term planning skills in a new industry. Now my focus is on keeping Jetcraft ahead of regulatory shifts and economic challenges."

Jewett's promotion follows that of Sean O'Leary and Chris Hollingsworth to RVPs Americas, as Jetcraft continues to strengthen its senior team and refine its commitment to fostering talent from within.

About Jetcraft

More than brokers, Jetcraft® is a network of global aircraft advisors, offering unmatched international reach and unrivalled local knowledge. The company's market leading intelligence, strategic financing solutions and extensive inventory support even the most intricate of transactions. For over 60 years Jetcraft has led the way, setting standards that continue to shape the industry. Today, a team of 100+ dedicated aviation specialists across 30+ offices deliver worldwide aircraft sales, acquisitions and trading at the speed of life.

