SES Open Orbitstm Selected By Two National Carriers To Equip Their Fleets With Truly Seamless Connectivity Services - AET...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- SES will be providing its SES Open OrbitsTM global inflight connectivity network to upgrade the airline fleets of Uzbekistan Airways and Thai Airways' future B787 aircraft. Through its participating partners, the SES Open OrbitsTM network offers seamless connectivity across the skies, provides internet speeds up to 300 Mbps and is available on all production airframes, including line-fit offer and retrofit solutions tailored to the airline's requirements.

Uzbekistan Airways is set to integrate the SES Open OrbitsTM network into its in-flight connectivity (IFC) services on its upcoming A321neo aircraft from 2026. The Central Asian airline will introduce high-speed internet to connect passengers throughout their journey, including long-haul routes.

Last October, Thai Airways became the first Southeast Asian airline to adopt the SES Open OrbitsTM network for its A321NX and B777 aircraft, with deliveries beginning in H2 2025. The national carrier of Thailand will also integrate the SES Open OrbitsTM network on its future B787 aircraft, which will be line-fitted with delivery scheduled in 2026.

“The promise of consistent and reliable IFC around the world is truly appealing to airlines. We have seen a very good reaction in the market to our initial offering of MEO-GEO services, and we are very excited to see more airlines embrace our value proposition of a consistent and resilient service globally, a customised passenger experience and the ability to scale up quickly and efficiently,” said Andrew Ruszkowski, Global Head of Aviation of SES.

These new IFC services will be delivered through one of the SES Open OrbitsTM connectivity service partners, Neo Space Group (NSG). SES Open OrbitsTM is available via Airbus' HBCplus Programme and on Boeing aircraft through Safran Passenger Innovations AeroConnect terminals.

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on Earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless data connectivity services around the world. As a provider of global content and connectivity solutions, SES owns and operates a geosynchronous earth orbit (GEO) fleet and medium earth orbit (MEO) constellation of satellites, offering a combination of global coverage and high-performance services. By using its intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES delivers high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners around the world. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg and listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at .

