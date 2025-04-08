New Cartus Survey Reveals Key Domestic Mobility Trends

Representing data gathered from more than 100 HR and mobility professionals, the report reflects the latest talent management and mobility-related trends within the United States and Canada. Focus areas include move volume and activity, flexible relocation strategies, cost management, remote work, DEI initiatives, technology, and sustainability.

"Our Survey aggregates findings from the wide variety of business sectors we serve and touches on common threads within the realm of talent management," said Matt Tebbe, Cartus President and CEO. "We pair this valuable data with the deep relocation expertise we have across Cartus to help our clients craft and enhance policies, improve employee satisfaction, and achieve a higher return on investment in their domestic US and Canadian programs."

The research shows company growth, market expansion, and a shortage of local talent are fueling mobility growth in domestic markets, while cost containment efforts, reduced demand in certain markets, and the adoption of hybrid work solutions are contributing to flatter volumes.

Other highlights from the report:

Cost Management: Rising costs are a challenge for 51% of respondents. Solutions include process efficiencies (42%), flexible policy benefits (37%), and lump sum payments (28%).

Remote Work and Extended Business Travel (EBT): 39% of companies have remote workers, but 71% don't offer company-sponsored benefits.

Sustainability and Inclusive Mobility: 48% of companies have introduced non-traditional services like discard and donate programs, settling-in support, and additional time off to enhance the employee experience and better connect mobility with ESG goals.

Survey findings underscore the delicate balance between providing a positive experience for relocating employees and reducing mobility costs for organizations. To learn more, access the full report here .

