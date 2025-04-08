Pioneering Healthcare Excellence: The First Magnet-Recognized Private Hospital In The Riyadh Region

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Saudi German Hospital Riyadh has been awarded the Magnet Designation, becoming the first private hospital in the Riyadh region to earn this esteemed recognition. Granted by the American Nurses Credentialing Center, the world's largest and most prestigious nurse credentialing organization, the Magnet Recognition Program acknowledges healthcare organizations for quality patient care, nursing excellence and innovations in professional nursing practice.

Makarem Sobhi Batterjee, Vice Chairman of Saudi German Health, stated:“This achievement aligns with the Saudi Vision 2030 healthcare transformation goals and further solidifies Saudi German Health's role in advancing the nation's healthcare system. We are honored to receive the highest credential internationally as leaders in quality patient care, and we remain committed to continuing our journey of excellence that enhances health services in the region and beyond.”

Dr. Ahmed Shebl, Group CEO of Saudi German Health, said:“The esteemed Magnet recognition strengthens SGH Riyadh's commitment to delivering the highest standards of patient care, nursing leadership, and improved clinical outcomes, all while ensuring a compassionate patient experience. This milestone is not just an achievement for Saudi German Hospital Riyadh; it is a moment of pride for the entire Saudi German Health family and the community in the region.”

Ms. Iman Kouwatly, Group Chief Nursing Officer, stated:“Achieving Magnet Designation as the first private hospital in Riyadh highlights the exceptional leadership of Dr. Eslam El Adwy, our Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Samer Al Halabi, our Chief Nursing Officer, in guiding the team to this milestone. It is a testament to the team's unwavering commitment to the transformation journey in pursuit of nursing excellence. It gives me great pride to have our Saudi German Hospitals among the elite hospitals worldwide, as only around 9% have earned Magnet Status.”

The ANCC Magnet Recognition Program is the gold standard for nursing excellence around the globe. Magnet hospitals demonstrate higher patient satisfaction, lower mortality rates, and superior clinical outcomes. The Magnet Recognition represents a major milestone in SGH Riyadh's journey, reinforcing the institution's commitment to improving healthcare outcomes by emphasizing enhanced patient-centered care and experience.