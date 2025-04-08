Government Committed To EMV Goals, Public-Private Partnerships - Minister

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Minister of State for Economic Affairs Muhannad Shehadeh on Tuesday stressed that the government's decisions are aimed at enhancing the quality of life for Jordanians and fostering comprehensive economic growth.

Deputising for the prime minister at the National Dialogue Conference titled "The Economic Modernisation Vision: Partnership for Jordan's Future," Shehadeh affirmed the government's dedication to turning the goals of the Economic Modernisation Vision (EMV) into tangible results, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The conference, organised under the Nazaha Project with funding from the European Union and the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation, and implemented by the Hayat Rased Centre and Rasheed for Transparency International, provided a platform for civil society and government representatives to engage in dialogue.

Shehadeh highlighted the government's efforts to exceed growth targets, noting that its policies prioritise quality of life, economic expansion, and sustainability.

He also announced that the government in June is scheduled to start workshops with the private sector and civil society to create a four-year action plan, aligned with the upcoming fiscal year's budget, featuring“clear timelines and measurable goals.”

Acknowledging the private sector's“vital” role in attracting foreign investment, Shehadeh stressed that economic growth depends on public-private partnerships, underscoring the sector's right to profit, access facilities, and contribute through taxation.

He also noted that the prime minister's visits to various governorates are part of a“strategic” mechanism to assess and evaluate progress, following Royal instructions.

Director General of the Hayat Centre Amer Bani Amer highlighted the importance of positive dialogue between civil society and the government for sustainable economic development.

He referred to the centre's policy paper on enhancing civil society's role in the EMV as a way to support more effective participation in decision-making and implementation.

Spanish Ambassador to Jordan Miguel de Lucas González commended the“strong” bilateral relations and collaborative initiatives, noting that Spain's development cooperation model prioritises civil society involvement, transparency and accountability.

Counsellor at the European Union Delegation to Jordan Adam Janssen reiterated the EU's“long-standing” partnership with Jordan, describing civil society as the“cornerstone” of democratic participation and social progress.

He said that the Nazaha Project represents a collaborative effort to improve social accountability and bridge the gap between citizens and the state, underscoring the importance of empowering civil society to influence policymaking and legislation.

The Hayat Rased Centre also presented a draft policy paper discussing civil society's role in implementing the EMV.

The paper, which was based on regional consultations, found that limited awareness among civil society groups has hindered their engagement with the EMV.

Participants identified key priorities, including addressing unemployment by promoting investment, simplifying administrative procedures, aligning education with labour market needs, supporting entrepreneurship and SMEs in underserved areas, ensuring tax fairness, and advancing major projects in energy and water sectors.

Civil society representatives also highlighted challenges such as“weak” legislative and administrative stability,“poor” coordination among stakeholders, rising public debt, inadequate financing, and a“lack” of transparency, all of which have impeded effective implementation and“eroded” public trust.

The paper recommended institutionalising civil society's participation in decision-making through planning committees, holding regular national and local dialogues, improving legal frameworks to empower civil society, and enhancing transparency through joint oversight bodies and public reporting.

It also called for enhancing internal governance in civil society organisations, improving communication with the government, and using advocacy tools such as public awareness campaigns and media engagement to promote shared development objectives.