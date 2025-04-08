Boquete Panama Hosts The 37Th Annual Orchid Festival April 10 To 20 At The Fairgrounds -
Here's a more detailed look at the Orchid Festival in Boquete:
What to expect:
- Orchid Displays: The festival features a wide array of orchids, showcasing their beauty and diversity.
- Educational Activities: You can learn about orchid cultivation and care through educational activities and conferences.
- Shopping: Visitors can purchase orchids and related products.
Local Artisans: The fair also includes stalls with local artisans displaying native costumes and crafts
Location:
The festival takes place at the Feria grounds, located on the eastern bank of the Boquete River.
Other Events:
The Boquete Flower and Coffee Festival, which includes the Orchid Festival, is a yearly event that has been held since 1984.
Parking:
Parking near the fairgrounds can be crowded, but there is a free parking area behind the Caja de Seguro Social on Avenida B Oeste, Bajo Boquete.
Dates:
The Orchid Expo takes place from April 10 to 20, 2025.
