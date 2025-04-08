Boquete Panama Hosts The 37Th Annual Orchid Festival April 10 To 20 At The Fairgrounds

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) Boquete presents an annual Orchid Festival, also known as the“Feria de Orquídeas,” which showcases a wide variety of orchids and related activities, attracting nature lovers and gardening enthusiasts. The festival takes place at the fairgrounds along the Caldera River.

Here's a more detailed look at the Orchid Festival in Boquete:



What to expect:

Orchid Displays: The festival features a wide array of orchids, showcasing their beauty and diversity.

Educational Activities: You can learn about orchid cultivation and care through educational activities and conferences.

Shopping: Visitors can purchase orchids and related products. Local Artisans: The fair also includes stalls with local artisans displaying native costumes and crafts

Location:

The festival takes place at the Feria grounds, located on the eastern bank of the Boquete River.

Other Events:

The Boquete Flower and Coffee Festival, which includes the Orchid Festival, is a yearly event that has been held since 1984.

Parking:

Parking near the fairgrounds can be crowded, but there is a free parking area behind the Caja de Seguro Social on Avenida B Oeste, Bajo Boquete.

Dates:

The Orchid Expo takes place from April 10 to 20, 2025.