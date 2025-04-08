Major Auction Announced For Equipment From The Market Line Food Hall In NYC
Operated by TAGeX Brands, RestaurantEquipment offers online auctions open to all bidders, with all lots starting at just $1. The platform gives food service professionals access to premium equipment at unbeatable value – while supporting sustainability through reuse.
What's in the Auction:
Tariff-Free Inventory: All equipment is already in the U.S., meaning no import delays or added costs. It's ready to go.
Like-New Equipment: Much of the equipment was gently used, with many vendors operating for a limited time before the food hall closed.
Massive Selection: Over 600 items from more than 25 vendors, including refrigeration, cooking equipment, prep tables, display cases, and much more.
Trusted NYC Vendors: The equipment comes from the same trusted, high-profile NYC restaurateurs who defined the Market Line, including:
Veselka: Iconic Ukrainian comfort food
Nom Wah Tea Parlor: Legendary Chinatown dim sum
Schaller & Weber: Classic German butcher and deli
Peoples Wine: Natural wine bar from the Wildair and Contra team
Cafe Grumpy, Doughnut Plant, Essex Pearl, and more
Auction Details:
Auction Notes: Due to the high volume of inventory, items are split into three separate auctions, each with its own catalog and closing date.
REB1103 – Closes April 28th
REB1104 – Closes April 29th
REB1105 – Closes April 30th
About Claire Robinson
Claire Robinson combined her passions for food and teaching in 5 Ingredient Fix, a Food Network series featuring fresh recipes, and authored her first cookbook under the same name. Aside from Food Network, Claire hosted shows on BBC America, Cooking Channel and numerous appearances on main networks. A Tennessee native, Claire lives in New York City and continues to drive the restaurant and food industry using her knowledge and experience not only within the country's largest city, but nationally, with expansive demand.
About RestaurantEquipment and TAGeX Brands:
RestaurantEquipment is the largest and most dynamic marketplace for pre-owned restaurant equipment in the country. Powered by TAGeX Brands – a trusted name in the industry for over 38 years – the platform connects buyers to high-quality equipment from restaurants, chains, and food halls across the U.S. Notable projects include the closure and liquidation of several Red Lobster locations, reinforcing its role in supporting both sustainability and small business growth.
