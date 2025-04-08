Major Auction Announced For Equipment From The Market Line Food Hall In NYC

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "This event is an amazing opportunity for restaurants and food service operators to buy almost brand-new, marquee equipment at a fraction of the cost," said Claire Robinson, renowned chef, author, and Food Network star. "I especially love that RestaurantEquipment helps ensure quality equipment like this gets put to good re-use – and stays out of landfills."

Operated by TAGeX Brands, RestaurantEquipment offers online auctions open to all bidders, with all lots starting at just $1. The platform gives food service professionals access to premium equipment at unbeatable value – while supporting sustainability through reuse.

What's in the Auction:



Tariff-Free Inventory: All equipment is already in the U.S., meaning no import delays or added costs. It's ready to go.

Like-New Equipment: Much of the equipment was gently used, with many vendors operating for a limited time before the food hall closed.

Massive Selection: Over 600 items from more than 25 vendors, including refrigeration, cooking equipment, prep tables, display cases, and much more.

Trusted NYC Vendors: The equipment comes from the same trusted, high-profile NYC restaurateurs who defined the Market Line, including:



Veselka: Iconic Ukrainian comfort food



Nom Wah Tea Parlor: Legendary Chinatown dim sum



Schaller & Weber: Classic German butcher and deli



Peoples Wine: Natural wine bar from the Wildair and Contra team Cafe Grumpy, Doughnut Plant, Essex Pearl, and more

Auction Details:



Auction Notes: Due to the high volume of inventory, items are split into three separate auctions, each with its own catalog and closing date.



REB1103 – Closes April 28th



REB1104 – Closes April 29th

REB1105 – Closes April 30th

Auction Opens : All three auctions open for bidding Monday, April 7th

Auction Closes: One auction will close per day, from Monday, April 28th to Wednesday, April 30th . Items within each auction will close on a rolling basis starting at 10:00 AM ET on their respective dates. Preview & Registration: Visit to browse the full catalogs and register to bid.

About Claire Robinson

Claire Robinson combined her passions for food and teaching in 5 Ingredient Fix, a Food Network series featuring fresh recipes, and authored her first cookbook under the same name. Aside from Food Network, Claire hosted shows on BBC America, Cooking Channel and numerous appearances on main networks. A Tennessee native, Claire lives in New York City and continues to drive the restaurant and food industry using her knowledge and experience not only within the country's largest city, but nationally, with expansive demand.

About RestaurantEquipment and TAGeX Brands:

RestaurantEquipment is the largest and most dynamic marketplace for pre-owned restaurant equipment in the country. Powered by TAGeX Brands – a trusted name in the industry for over 38 years – the platform connects buyers to high-quality equipment from restaurants, chains, and food halls across the U.S. Notable projects include the closure and liquidation of several Red Lobster locations, reinforcing its role in supporting both sustainability and small business growth.

SOURCE TAGeX Brands, Inc.