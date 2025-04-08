Ultra Pure, LLC Welcomes Amy Edwards As New Senior Director Of Sales

DARIEN, Conn., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Pure, LLC, the largest supplier of bulk alcohol and distilled spirits in the world , proudly announces the appointment of Amy Edwards as its new Senior Director of Sales . With over two decades of extensive experience in the beverage alcohol industry, Edwards brings an impressive track record of building high-performance sales teams and brand partnerships across the U.S. and global markets.

Edwards most recently served as U.S. Sales Director at Endless West, where she managed domestic and foreign sales, creating private label spirits and RTD cocktail programs for national retailers and distributors. Prior to that, she served as North America Sales Manager at Next Century Spirits, where she led private label development, bulk alcohol sales, and spearheaded high-profile spirit and RTD brand launches. Her experience also includes senior leadership roles at Palm Bay International, Sazerac, and Remy Cointreau USA.

As Senior Director of Sales, Edwards will be responsible for leading Ultra Pure's national sales strategy for the beverage sector. Her focus will include expansion into the rapidly growing RTD space, private label partnerships, and the continued success of the company's premium bulk alcohol offerings.

"We are thrilled to welcome Amy to our team," said Niels van der Kloot , President of Ultra Pure, LLC. "Her energy, expertise, and deep relationships in the beverage industry make her an ideal leader as we continue to scale our operations-especially with the recent expansion of our Kentucky facility. Amy's understanding of both traditional and innovative sales strategies will be a tremendous asset to our customers and our company."

Edwards' hiring comes at a pivotal time for Ultra Pure, as the company continues to grow its offerings with the launch of its 30,000-square-foot DSP in Louisville, Kentucky. The facility includes 1 million gallons of bulk spirits storage, dedicated RTD ingredient tanks, a new brewery permit for sugar brew and malt distribution, rail access, and advanced logistics capabilities.

"I'm honored to join such a forward-thinking and customer-driven company," said Edwards. "Ultra Pure is positioned perfectly to support brands looking for turnkey solutions in today's fast-moving beverage market. I'm excited to contribute to our next phase of growth."

About Ultra Pure, LLC

Established in 2006 and headquartered in Darien, Connecticut, Ultra Pure is the leading supplier of bulk alcohol in the United States. The company specializes in providing premium-quality bulk ethanol and high-proof spirits for a wide variety of industries and applications. Ultra Pure's extensive product portfolio includes Grain Neutral Spirits, aged and unaged Bourbon and Whiskies, Organic Alcohols, Rum, non-GMO Sugar Cane Alcohol, and specialty denatured alcohols.

With the addition of its state-of-the-art Distilled Spirits Plant (DSP) in Louisville, Kentucky, Ultra Pure has significantly expanded its capabilities, now offering 1.00 million gallons of tank storage, a rail spur, and truck-scale logistics. The Kentucky facility is home to advanced mixing and blending operations, dedicated cold storage for cream liqueur products, and newly added Brewery Permit operations for the storage and distribution of neutral sugar brew and neutral malt bases. Time Lapse of our Kentucky DSP Facility Tank Construction Project watch video here .

Ultra Pure serves a diverse clientele, including the craft distillery, food, flavor, industrial, and RTD beverage industries, with a commitment to quality, reliability, and innovation. For more information, visit .

Contact:

Bryan Geschwill

[email protected]

203.662.9761

SOURCE ULTRA PURE, LLC

