Safe Sand Company Offers Nontoxic, Natural Sand For Recreational Use

Young Gigi is enjoying the natural white sand which is Safe Sand Company's most popular sandbox product.

Sand from beaches and river beds is considered natural and free of toxic substances, whereas commercial sand from mining and rock quarries contains toxic substances such as crystalline silica dust.

MonaLisa Wallace is an activist, attorney and mother of two. She started Safe Sand Company in 2001 after discovering the sand her 10-month old daughter was playing in contained cancer-causing silica dust.

Environmental Lawyer wants to make sandbox play safer for all

- Monalisa Wallace, founder of the Safe Sand CompanyGRASS VALLEY , CT, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Spring is here and with the warmer weather comes a favorite outdoor activity for kids of all ages: sandbox play. Nothing says spring quite like digging into a sandbox, building castles, and letting the imagination run wild. California-based Safe Sand Company offers parents and educators a safety-tested solution for sandbox fun with its Safe SandTM White Play Sand for sandboxes, playgrounds, and sports applications like beach volleyball.“Spring is the perfect time to get kids outside and engaged in hands-on play,” said Monalisa Wallace, founder of Safe Sand Company and a longtime environmental lawyer in California.“Our mission is to make that experience as safe as it is fun. Safe SandTM is rigorously tested to meet and exceed safety standards, including those outlined in the Consumer Product Safety Improvement Act (CPSIA), so parents and educators can focus on the joy of play without worrying about any hidden dangers.”The CPSIA (CPSIA) of 2008, landmark legislation designed to protect children from hazardous materials in toys and play products, mandates strict testing and safety standards. Safe Sand Company goes above and beyond these requirements, providing full transparency with its Material Safety Data Sheet (MSDS) and Children's Product Certificate (CPSCIA) available on its website. Much of the sand sold in hardware and landscape stores is derived from crushed quartz rock and contains crystalline silica (CS) dust, a known carcinogen and cause of a fatal lung condition called silicosis. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) warn against inhaling crystalline silica dust for workers, indicating the use of protective clothing and masks during occupational exposure."Many children play in sandboxes at school, home or in parks almost daily -- if it is not safe for a 200-pound construction worker to inhale CS dust, why would it be safe for preschoolers and teachers?" asks Wallace.“It is important to read the label of any sand you add to any sand box.”Purchasing sand from hardware stores, not labeled for use by children, may mean that the sand has not been tested for lead and other dangerous contaminants. In California, a Proposition 65 (officially known as the Safe Drinking Water & Toxic Enforcement Act of 1986) warning label is required on bags of sand containing CS dust. In many other states, sandbags can be found with the message "not labeled for sale in California." Federally, CPSIA requires that products marketed to children be lead and safety tested, however this would not apply to sand packaged for construction use.“Outdoor play is essential for children's development, fostering creativity, motor skills, and confidence,” says Wallace.“The sand the kids play in needs to be free of asbestos, lead, and crystalline silica dust, ensuring peace of mind for those who care for kids.”Wallace says that naturally sourced sand from beaches and riverbeds is usually low in silica dust, but all play sand must be safety tested. Miniscule amounts of silica dust may result from grains of sand rubbing against each other in transportation, and a little sprinkling of water with good drainage is sufficient to clean it out.“Our sand is naturally white,” she explains.“We never bleach or dye it, and that leaves it finely textured for low dust content and excellent moldability, which is ideal for sandcastles and sensory exploration.”Most standard play sands on the market on from rock quarries where large rocks are blasted from the earth by miners and trucked away to be further crushed into a sand-like product. Safe Sand sources natural sand from two main sources: beach sand harvested directly from California beaches, and riverbed sand which offers a coarser texture.“Raising public awareness of the dangers of silica dust is the first step in safeguarding the pleasure of playing in safe sand,” says Wallace.“The Prop 65 warning label helps a lot, but it's not quite the same as informing the public; it shifts responsibility from manufacturer to user.”The best bet is to fully research any sand before purchase and look out for hazards, and to explore alternatives to potentially hazardous products. For more information about sand and The Safe Sand Company, go to .###About Safe Sand CompanySafe Sand Company was launched by environmental lawyer Monalisa Wallace in 2001 to provide high quality sand for schools, parks, children's museums, and families nationwide. Available in convenient 25-pound boxes or bulk orders, Safe SandTM is delivered with a handy Sandbox Calculator to ensure you the right amount is provided. Its versatility shines in both indoor and outdoor settings, offering a clean, nontoxic option for year-round play. Clients include the General Services Administration (GSA), Stanford University, Schuyler County in New York, as well as the California counties of Contra Costa, Fremont, King, Klamath, Orange, San Francisco and San Mateo. For more information go to .

