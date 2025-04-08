Romain Leroux Targets Silver Cup Success In GT World Challenge Europe With Aston Martin

Aston martin vantage GT3 in Monza 2024

Romain Leroux getting ready to get in the car

Monza podium

Romain Leroux kicks off his 2025 season with ambition alongside Aston Martin and Walkenhorst Motorsport in the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance.

- Romain LerouxPARIS, FRANCE, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- After a strong 2024 campaign highlighted by a podium at Monza, French GT driver Romain Leroux launches into the 2025 GT World Challenge Europe Endurance season with Aston Martin and Walkenhorst Motorsport with eyes set on Silver Cup glory. He also embarks on a parallel campaign in the Thai Super Series with Team NZ, adding an international dimension to his racing calendar.A decisive season, solid preparationAfter a year of steady progress in 2024, Romain Leroux heads into 2025 with fresh momentum. Still driving the Aston Martin Vantage GT3 with Walkenhorst Motorsport, he's ready to make his mark in what is set to be the most competitive Silver Cup season yet, with 18 entries on the grid. The goal is clear: fight at the front and contend for top results.Last year, Romain scored a podium finish at Monza. With a well-managed race from both drivers and team, he achieved a solid third place. This key result shows the progress made over the course of the season and further strengthens his motivation for the season ahead."I'm more ready than ever"“Last year, I learned a lot: about the new car, how to manage strategy in endurance races, the dynamics of the team... This season, I really feel ready. We have a high-performance car, which the team now knows very well, and a solid crew. The objective is simple: to be consistent and minimize mistakes, which is crucial in GT world challenge to aim for the best possible results and victories.”A prestigious calendar, huge challengesRomain will return to the finest circuits of Europe: Paul Ricard (April 11-13), Monza (May 30-June 1), Spa-Francorchamps (June 25-29) and Barcelona (October 10-12). Such an array of venues allows him to compete in the highest category and to showcase his full potential.Partners to back him all the wayThroughout the season, Romain counts on committed partners such as AdvanIDe, Pourquoi Pas and PRFM for their support. These strategic partnership to allow him to aim for excellence.An international programAlongside his commitment to European endurance racing, Romain will also be taking part in the Thai Super Series (TSS) in Asia with Team NZ. This participation will give him the opportunity to discover new circuits and face top-level competition, reinforcing his experience and versatility in GT racing.Stay updated about his seasonResults, behind the scenes, and exclusive content... Follow all news about Romain Leroux on social media and the team website:📸 @romainleroux_👉 Instagram de Romain Leroux

Calypso Montibert

Romain Leroux Racing

+ +33 6 59 28 11 45

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.