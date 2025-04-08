EQS-News: Continental AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision

Continental Decides to Make ContiTech Independent and Adjusts Composition of Executive Board

08.04.2025 / 10:02 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



ContiTech will operate independently as a material solutions specialist with a strong industrial focus; the form of the transaction and exact timetable for independence will be determined in the next step

Continental will become a global company focused on tires

CEO Nikolai Setzer:“We are creating three strong, independent champions that will achieve their full growth and value creation potential as independent companies” Dr. Ariane Reinhart, Executive Board member for HR and Sustainability and director of Labor Relations, will step down early from the Executive Board on June 30, 2025; Ulrike Hintze will be appointed as director of Labor Relations and Executive Board member for HR effective July 1, 2025 Hanover, Germany, April 8, 2025. The Continental Executive Board has today decided to make the ContiTech group sector independent. The preparatory phase that now follows will involve analyzing and assessing the possible transaction forms for independence and drawing up a timetable for implementation. The Executive Board will decide on this in the next step. As things stand, Continental considers a sale of ContiTech to be the most likely option. This is to be implemented after the spin-off of the Automotive group sector and the sale of the Original Equipment Solutions (OESL) business area. Subject to the necessary resolutions, ContiTech could become independent in the course of 2026. Continental has already laid the groundwork for its realignment with the planned spin-off of its Automotive group sector and aims to position the three group sectors – Tires, ContiTech and Automotive – as strong, independent companies. With this move, ContiTech will operate independently as a material solutions specialist with a strong industrial focus. Continental AG will therefore become a global company focused on tires. In a last step, the still overarching holding functions will then be transferred to Continental AG. “Over the past 30 years in particular, Continental has used targeted acquisitions and organic growth to build up three strong group sectors in their respective industries. These are now ready for independence. Today's highly dynamic markets also call for focused, agile and decisive action. Now is therefore the right time to initiate the most far-reaching realignment in the company's history. We are creating three strong, independent champions that will achieve their full growth and value creation potential as independent companies,” said Continental CEO Nikolai Setzer in Hanover on Tuesday, explaining the Executive Board's decision. “I will shape and drive forward Continental's realignment as CEO until its successful completion. This realignment will benefit all our stakeholders,” added Setzer. New composition of the Executive Board With the creation of three independent companies, adjustments will be made to the composition of the Continental Executive Board. Dr. Ariane Reinhart (55), Executive Board member for HR and Sustainability and director of Labor Relations, will step down from her position on June 30, 2025. Ulrike Hintze (48) will be appointed as director of Labor Relations and Executive Board member for HR effective July 1, 2025. She will continue to manage the HR function in the Tires group sector at the same time. Setzer will take over responsibility for Sustainability from Reinhart in addition to his responsibility for IT and Communications. Group sectors: three strong, independent champions moving forward Automotive offers cutting-edge electronic products and modern mobility solutions. It has carved out a strong market position for innovative sensor solutions and displays as well as technologically leading brake and comfort systems, and has extensive expertise in software, architecture platforms and assistance systems for the rapidly growing future market of software-defined and autonomous vehicles. The group sector employs around 92,000 people and generated sales of around €19.4 billion in fiscal 2024. The listing of Automotive on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is currently scheduled for September 2025, subject to the approval of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on April 25, 2025. Tires operates a successful global portfolio of car, truck, bus, two-wheel and specialty tires as well as smart solutions and services for fleets and tire retailers. The megatrends of sustainability, electric mobility and digitalization offer a wide range of opportunities for further profitable growth. Continental already offers one of the most sustainable production tires on the market and supplies its premium tires to 18 of the world's 20 highest-volume manufacturers of fully electric vehicles. In the past fiscal year, the group sector generated sales of around €13.9 billion with a workforce of more than 57,000. ContiTech has around 39,000 employees, recorded sales of around €6.4 billion in 2024 and is a specialist in innovative material solutions with a clear industrial focus. The group sector's core industries currently comprise off-highway mobility, mining, construction and home, energy management and automotive. As previously announced, a carve-out is planned in the near future for a large portion of its business that supplies rubber products to automotive manufacturers, consolidated in the Original Equipment Solutions (OESL) business area. This business area, which employs around 16,000 people in 16 countries, is currently being presented to potential buyers and partners. Continental develops pioneering technologies and services for sustainable and connected mobility of people and their goods. Founded in 1871, the technology company offers safe, efficient, intelligent and affordable solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic and transportation. In 2024, Continental generated sales of €39.7 billion and currently employs around 190,000 people in 55 countries and markets. Press contact Vincent Charles Head of Media Relations Continental Phone: +49 511 938-1364 Cell: +49 173 3145096 E-mail: ... Marc Siedler Spokesperson, Business & Finance Continental Phone: +49 511 938-1278 Cell: +49 151 24506041 E-mail: ... Press portal: Media center:

08.04.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Continental AG Continental-Plaza 1 30175 Hannover Germany Phone: +49 (0)511 938-13650 Fax: +49 (0)511 938-1080 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE0005439004 WKN: 543900 Indices: DAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX EQS News ID: 2113216

End of News EQS News Service