Annual General Meeting V-ZUG: Shareholders Approve All Proposals
|
V-ZUG Holding AG
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM
Zug, 8 April 2025
MEDIA / INVESTOR RELEASE
5th Annual General Meeting
At the 5th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Zug, Switzerland, the shareholders of V ZUG Holding AG approved all proposals submitted by the Board of Directors. The Annual General Meeting confirmed the re-election of the Chairman and all members of the Board of Directors as well as the Human Resources & Compensation Committee who stood for re-election, for another term of one year. In alignment with statutory age guidelines, Annelies Häcki-Buhofer did not stand for re-election to the Board of Directors. Newly elected to the Board of Directors were Franziska Gsell and Carsten Liesener. Furthermore, the General Meeting decided on an ordinary dividend and a withholding tax-free distribution from capital reserves amounting to CHF 0.45 per share each, thus totalling CHF 0.90 per share.
290 shareholders attended the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of V-ZUG Holding AG in Zug, 85.5 % of the share capital were represented. The agenda included the report on the 2024 financial year, which was submitted to the General Meeting, as well as the report on non-financial matters (Sustainability Report) for the 2024 financial year. In addition to the consultative vote on the 2024 compensation report, the appropriation of retained earnings for 2024, including dividends and payments from capital reserves, was approved. The responsible bodies were discharged, and the members of the Board of Directors, the Chairman of the Board, the members of the Human Resources & Compensation Committee, the independent proxy, and the auditors were elected. Furthermore, the remuneration of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee was approved.
Further information
Key dates
Media release (PDF)
About the V-ZUG Group
V-ZUG Holding AG is listed in the Swiss Reporting Standard of SIX Swiss Exchange in Zurich and represented in the Swiss Performance Index (SPI) (securities number 54 248 374, ISIN CH0542483745, ticker symbol VZUG).
End of Media Release
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment