Annual General Meeting V-ZUG: Shareholders approve all proposals

08.04.2025 / 16:48 CET/CEST

Zug, 8 April 2025 MEDIA / INVESTOR RELEASE 5th Annual General Meeting At the 5th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Zug, Switzerland, the shareholders of V ZUG Holding AG approved all proposals submitted by the Board of Directors. The Annual General Meeting confirmed the re-election of the Chairman and all members of the Board of Directors as well as the Human Resources & Compensation Committee who stood for re-election, for another term of one year. In alignment with statutory age guidelines, Annelies Häcki-Buhofer did not stand for re-election to the Board of Directors. Newly elected to the Board of Directors were Franziska Gsell and Carsten Liesener. Furthermore, the General Meeting decided on an ordinary dividend and a withholding tax-free distribution from capital reserves amounting to CHF 0.45 per share each, thus totalling CHF 0.90 per share. 290 shareholders attended the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of V-ZUG Holding AG in Zug, 85.5 % of the share capital were represented. The agenda included the report on the 2024 financial year, which was submitted to the General Meeting, as well as the report on non-financial matters (Sustainability Report) for the 2024 financial year. In addition to the consultative vote on the 2024 compensation report, the appropriation of retained earnings for 2024, including dividends and payments from capital reserves, was approved. The responsible bodies were discharged, and the members of the Board of Directors, the Chairman of the Board, the members of the Human Resources & Compensation Committee, the independent proxy, and the auditors were elected. Furthermore, the remuneration of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee was approved. Further information Adrian Ineichen Gabriele Weiher CFO Head of Investor and Media Relations Tel.: +41 58 767 60 03 Tel.: +41 58 767 86 19 Key dates 23 July 2025 Publication of the half-year results 2025 5 March 2026 Publication of the annual results 2025 21 April 2026 Annual General Meeting 2026 22 July 2026 Publication of the half-year results 2026 Media release (PDF) About the V-ZUG Group



“Bringing simplicity into your home and creativity into your kitchen.”



V-ZUG is Switzerland's leading brand in household appliances and markets its products in selected premium markets abroad. V-ZUG has been developing and manufacturing kitchen and laundry appliances in Switzerland for over 110 years and offers a comprehensive service in all its markets. The SIBIRGroup AG, which focuses on the Swiss-wide provision of all-brand servicing and the retail of household appliances, is also part of the V-ZUG Group. The V-ZUG Group currently employs around 2,100 people. V-ZUG Holding AG is listed in the Swiss Reporting Standard of SIX Swiss Exchange in Zurich and represented in the Swiss Performance Index (SPI) (securities number 54 248 374, ISIN CH0542483745, ticker symbol VZUG).



