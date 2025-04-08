INFICON; AGM Approves All Motions As Proposed By The Board Of Directors

INFICON Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

08.04.2025 / 17:40 CET/CEST

Announcement of INFICON Holding AG

Bad Ragaz/Switzerland, April 8, 2025 . Approval of annual financial and non-financial reporting

. Dividend of CHF 21.00 per share

. Re-election of all members of the Board of Directors

. Approval of all proposed changes to the Articles of Association allowing a share split at a ratio of 1:10 The Annual General Meeting of INFICON Holding AG (SIX Swiss Exchange: IFCN), approved all the proposals made by the Board of Directors. 69.41% of the voting rights were represented at the AGM. The shareholders approved the Management Report, the Annual Financial Statements of INFICON Holding AG, and the Consolidated Financial Statements of INFICON Group for the Fiscal Year 2024, as well the non-financial reporting according to Swiss Code of Obligations (CO). Distribution of CHF 21.00 per share

The General Meeting resolved to distribute CHF 21.00 per registered share for the year 2024 as ordinary dividend. Ex-date will be Thursday, April 10, 2025, the record date Friday, April 11, 2025, and the payment date for the distribution to shareholders will be Monday, April 14, 2025. Board of Directors, Compensation and HR Committee, Independent Proxy, Auditors

The AGM re-elected all Members of the Board of Directors (Dr. Beat E. Lüthi, Vanessa Frey, Beat Siegrist, Dr. Reto Suter, Lukas Winkler) for a one-year term of office and confirmed Dr. Beat E. Lüthi as Chairman for a one-year term of office. The law firm Baur Hürlimann AG, Zürich, was re-elected as independent proxy holder for a one-year term of office. KPMG AG, Zürich, was re-elected as auditors for a one-year term of office. Changes to the Articles of Association / Share split

The AGM approved all proposed changes to the Articles of Association and thus agreed to a share split at a ratio of 1:10. The first trading day after the share split will be April 16, 2025. Compensation

The AGM approved in a consultative vote the Remuneration Report for 2024 and approved the proposed compensation for the next period for the Members of the Board of Directors as well as the compensation for the following year for the Group Management. E-Mail Alerts

This press release and oral statements or other written statements made, or to be made by us contain forward-looking statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of our management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect our current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

