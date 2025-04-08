SIG Group AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

All proposals of the Board of Directors approved at SIG's 2025 Annual General Meeting

08.04.2025 / 18:14 CET/CEST

Media Release

April 8, 2025 All proposals of the Board of Directors approved at SIG's 2025 Annual General Meeting At the 2025 Annual General Meeting held today, the shareholders of SIG voted in favour of all proposals of the Board of Directors (“Board”). 274,925,761 votes or approximately 71.92 percent of SIG's share capital were represented in person or by proxy at the 2025 Annual General Meeting (“ 2025 AGM ”), which was held today at SIG's headquarters in Neuhausen am Rheinfall, Switzerland. At the 2025 AGM, shareholders approved all proposals of the Board. This includes the election of Ola Rollén as a Board member and as chair of the Board. Ola Rollén, SIG's newly elected chair, commented:“I am looking forward to working with my fellow board members and the management team. SIG has a strong global platform providing diversified end market exposure and resilient growth. Together with its systems-based business model, this has served the Company well amid macro-economic volatility and it will continue to drive long-term value creation.” In addition, Niren Chaudhary and Urs Riedener have been elected as new board members, and all board members standing for re-election were elected. The Board would like to sincerely thank Andreas Umbach, Matthias Währen, Wah-Hui Chu, and Laurens Last for their contributions, all of whom did not stand for re-election in 2025. Andreas, Matthias, and Wah had served on the Board since the Group's IPO in 2018. As proposed, a cash dividend of CHF 0.49 per share, payable from foreign capital contribution reserves, was approved by shareholders. The dividend is expected to be paid on April 15, 2025.

