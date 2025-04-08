All Proposals Of The Board Of Directors Approved At SIG’S 2025 Annual General Meeting
SIG Group AG
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM
Media Release
All proposals of the Board of Directors approved at SIG's 2025 Annual General Meeting
At the 2025 Annual General Meeting held today, the shareholders of SIG voted in favour of all proposals of the Board of Directors (“Board”).
274,925,761 votes or approximately 71.92 percent of SIG's share capital were represented in person or by proxy at the 2025 Annual General Meeting (“ 2025 AGM ”), which was held today at SIG's headquarters in Neuhausen am Rheinfall, Switzerland.
At the 2025 AGM, shareholders approved all proposals of the Board.
This includes the election of Ola Rollén as a Board member and as chair of the Board.
Ola Rollén, SIG's newly elected chair, commented:“I am looking forward to working with my fellow board members and the management team. SIG has a strong global platform providing diversified end market exposure and resilient growth. Together with its systems-based business model, this has served the Company well amid macro-economic volatility and it will continue to drive long-term value creation.”
In addition, Niren Chaudhary and Urs Riedener have been elected as new board members, and all board members standing for re-election were elected.
The Board would like to sincerely thank Andreas Umbach, Matthias Währen, Wah-Hui Chu, and Laurens Last for their contributions, all of whom did not stand for re-election in 2025. Andreas, Matthias, and Wah had served on the Board since the Group's IPO in 2018.
As proposed, a cash dividend of CHF 0.49 per share, payable from foreign capital contribution reserves, was approved by shareholders. The dividend is expected to be paid on April 15, 2025.
Ingrid McMahon
Media contact:
Andreas Hildenbrand
About SIG
SIG is a leading solutions provider of packaging for better – better for our customers, for consumers, and for the world. With our unique portfolio of aseptic carton, bag-in-box, and spouted pouch, we work in partnership with our customers to bring food and beverage products to consumers around the world in a safe, sustainable, and affordable way. Our technology and outstanding innovation capabilities enable us to provide our customers with end-to-end solutions for differentiated products, smarter factories, and connected packs, all to address the ever-changing needs of consumers. Sustainability is integral to our business, and we strive to create a regenerative food packaging system.
Founded in 1853, SIG is headquartered in Neuhausen, Switzerland, and listed at the SIX Swiss Exchange. The skills and experience of our approximately 9,600 employees worldwide enable us to respond quickly and effectively to the needs of our customers in over 100 countries. In 2024, SIG produced 57 billion packs and generated €3.3 billion in revenue. SIG also has an AAA ESG rating by MSCI, a Platinum CSR rating by EcoVadis, and is included in the FTSE4Good Index. For more information, visit
