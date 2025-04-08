Private Firms To Get Rs 25000 Crore Worth Of Contracts In HAL Helicopter Project

MENAFN - KNN India)In a landmark move to bolster India's defence capabilities and promote self-reliance, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has secured a Rs 62,500 crore contract for the production of 156 Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) for the Indian Army and Air Force.

This initiative is set to significantly involve private sector firms, allocating approximately Rs 25,000 crore worth of contracts to them, thereby strengthening the domestic defence manufacturing ecosystem.

The Cabinet Committee on Security approved this substantial deal on Friday, leading to its immediate formalisation between HAL and the Ministry of Defence.

This approach mirrors the successful collaboration model employed in the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) project, where private companies like Larsen & Toubro and Vem Technologies contributed components such as fuselages and wings.

By outsourcing around 40 per cent of the LCH project to private entities, HAL aims to expedite production timelines and enhance the indigenous defence sector.

The manufacturing of these helicopters will take place at HAL's facilities in Bengaluru and Tumkur, Karnataka. This initiative aligns with the government's 'Make in India' campaign, emphasising the development of a self-sufficient defence industrial base.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recently attended the handover of the first rear fuselage for the LCA Mk1A, produced by Alpha Tocol Engineering Services Pvt Ltd, highlighting the growing capabilities of private industry in defence manufacturing.

Currently, HAL's order book exceeds Rs 2 lakh crore, encompassing orders for 83 LCA jets and 12 Su-30 fighter aircraft company anticipates additional orders worth over Rs 70,000 crore in the near future.

This strategic collaboration with private sector firms is poised to accelerate India's journey towards defence self-reliance and reduce dependence on foreign suppliers.

(KNN Bureau)