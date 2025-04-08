Bangkok's Songkran: The Ultimate Global Festival Experience
|
Bangkok's Songkran: The Ultimate Global Festival Experience
To enhance the experience, the“Kud Thai” event which is mean the best Thai selection will highlight Thailand's craftsmanship and Thai gourmet by selecting the best-in-class of each category and gathering in the event from March 27 to April 20. Emporium's“Thai Pop Market”, features a curated selection of Thai souvenirs, local fashion, and premium Thai fruits. Visitors can also participate in traditional craft workshops and enjoy live Thai music performances. In addition, EmQuartier's Thai Culinary Festival, held from April 3 to 16, presenting the country's finest fruits and street food.
G-Circuit's Songkran Gala 2.0 from April 11 to 14, one of Asia's largest LGBTQ+ festivals. Hosted at UOB Live and Tribes Sky Beach Club, EmSphere. this spectacular event will welcome over 30,000 attendees for world-class DJ performances, dazzling entertainment, and an electrifying party experience.
With a perfect blend of tradition, modern festivities, and cultural immersion, Songkran at EM DISTRICT promises an unforgettable experience. Whether exploring Thai heritage, indulging in local delicacies, or joining celebrations, Bangkok remains the ultimate destination for Songkran in 2025.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment