Lower House Committee Visits Petra, Stresses Role In Media Integrity, National Identity

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 8 (Petra) – The National Guidance and Media Committee of the Lower House of Parliament on Tuesday visited the Jordan News Agency (Petra), where it was briefed on the agency's operations, including its news production process and the work of its journalists and correspondents across the Kingdom's governorates.The committee highlighted Petra's comprehensive coverage and its capability to accurately reflect events at both the local and international levels, emphasizing its strategic role amid growing challenges and its cooperation with national institutions.Committee Chairman MP Firas Qablan, accompanied by members MP Mohammad Sabaileh and MP Jihad Abawi, underlined Petra's pivotal role in shaping the official media landscape, promoting national identity, and countering misinformation particularly amid the current regional developments.The MPs described Petra as a cornerstone of the media sector, which they called the "fourth estate," commending its commitment to transparency, credibility, and accuracy. They acknowledged the agency's longstanding contributions in presenting a true and balanced image of the political, economic, administrative, and cultural landscape of Jordan.The lawmakers underscored the need for the agency to keep pace with rapid digital transformation and adopt artificial intelligence tools in its journalistic operations. They stressed that leveraging modern technology is now essential for enhancing media quality and ensuring the swift and reliable dissemination of information.They further emphasized that Jordan's progress stems from the strength of its national institutions and security services under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II. His vision, they said, continues to steer Jordan's political, economic, and administrative modernization.The committee also commended the role of national media outlets in conveying accurate information on the Palestinian cause and combating disinformation. They reaffirmed Jordan's steadfast support for the Palestinian people in the face of the ongoing brutal aggression on the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.For her part, Petra Director General Fairouz Mubaideen, joined by Assistant Director General for Press Affairs Fayez Jbour and the agency's directors, welcomed the committee's visit and described it as an opportunity to enhance cooperation among state institutions.Mubaideen detailed Petra's role in regulating media content, ensuring its quality, and delivering the official narrative with accuracy and objectivity. She praised the agency's staff for their professionalism and dedication to journalistic standards.The heads of various departments outlined the operational mechanisms in areas such as general news, economics, digital media, governorates, and engineering. They highlighted their commitment to producing modern and reliable media content, contributing to the national media message, and protecting digital infrastructure against cyber threats.