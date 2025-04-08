403
South Korea To Hold Presidential Elections On June 3
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The government of South Korea has formally designated June 3 as the date of the next presidential election following the ouster of former President Yoon Suk Yeol.
The designation was made at a Cabinet meeting four days after the Constitutional Court upheld the impeachment of Yoon over his short-lived imposition of martial law in December, Yonhap News Agency reported.
Under the Constitution, the country is required to hold a new election within 60 days after a vacancy arises in the presidency. The early election was also held exactly 60 days later, on May 9. The National Election Commission began early candidate registration shortly after the Constitutional Court dismissed Yoon last Friday.
Candidates will be required to register by May 11, and the official campaign period will kick off May 12.
The law also requires a public servant running for president to resign at least 30 days before an election, making May 4 the deadline.
The new president will assume office immediately after the election without a transition team.
South Korea held its last presidential election on March 9, 2022, with former President Yoon winning over rival Lee Jae-myung
