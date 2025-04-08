403
Qatar Calls For Activating UN Resolutions Related To Peoples' Rights
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council Dr Hamda bint Hassan al-Sulaiti has called for the activation and implementation of UN resolutions related to the rights of peoples.
During her speech at the meeting of the Bureau of the Standing Committee on UN Affairs of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), as part of the 150th Assembly of the IPU, hosted by Tashkent, Uzbekistan, she said that it is imperative to activate and implement the resolutions issued by the UN that affect the rights of peoples, and the Standing Committee on UN Affairs of the IPU must play a significant role in protecting those rights and promoting their actual implementation.
HE the Deputy Speaker noted the importance of Qatar's membership in the committee as a representative of the Arab Group, which reflects its active international parliamentary role. She also emphasised the importance of initiatives to enhance the role of women, develop the role of the Security Council, and strengthen parliamentary co-operation within the UN system.
She highlighted the importance of active participation in UN parliamentary sessions, particularly those addressing sustainable development, education, health, and climate change, criticising the weak international representation therein and calling for the activation of mechanisms to ensure broader participation.
She pointed to the need for a plan to follow up on the recommendations of the meetings, proposing that members of the Parliamentary Bureau be assigned specific tasks within the UN follow-up framework.
She also emphasised Qatar's commitment to strengthening the role of women in diplomacy and their active participation in Security Council reform efforts.
In a related context, HE the Deputy Speaker participated in the committee's meeting held yesterday, which discussed the topic of“Discussion on The UN field presence in support of national development: The case of Uzbekistan” and approved the summary minutes of the session held by the committee during the 149th Assembly of the IPU in Geneva.
In her remarks, HE Dr al-Sulaiti emphasised the importance of financing as a fundamental pillar for the success of development projects, pointing to the development aid provided by Qatar to support development projects in several countries.
She voiced her regret over the decline in development projects, particularly in the fields of education and health, in conflict zones such as Gaza, questioning the role of relevant organisations in ensuring the sustainability of these projects and achieving a tangible impact. HE the Deputy Speaker called for a review of measures to enhance their effectiveness and ensure the targeted communities benefit from them.
She highlighted the significant role played by UN country teams and resident co-ordinators in supporting sustainable development efforts in co-operation with national governments and parliaments.
She proposed strengthening institutional co-operation between parliaments, governments, and UN teams by forming joint committees, organising workshops and training programmes, and creating a joint electronic platform to track achievements and challenges.
She noted the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Shura Council and the Uzbek Supreme Council, considering the 150th Assembly of the IPU to be an opportunity to strengthen parliamentary relations between the two countries.
In a related context, members of the Shura Council delegation participated in the meetings of the IPU's standing committees held yesterday, including the Standing Committee on Democracy and Human Rights, the Standing Committee on Peace and International Security, and the Standing Committee on Sustainable Development.
For his part, HE the Secretary-General of the Shura Council Nayef bin Mohammed al-Mahmoud met with Secretary-General of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) Mohammad Reza Majidi. The two sides discussed a number of topics related to bilateral co-operation and ways to enhance them.
