Trellis Impact 25 Brings Together VERGE, Bloom And Greenfin To Change The Course Of Sustainability Events

MENAFN - 3BL) OAKLAND, Calif., April 8, 2025 /3BL/ - Sustainability is facing an unprecedented confluence of political, economic, social, technological and environmental forces that are disrupting the profession and urgently require a new approach to events and collaborative problem solving. Trellis Group (formerly GreenBiz Group) is launching Trellis Impact 25 , providing attendees access to three leading conferences in one location to accelerate innovative solutions to our planet's biggest challenges. Trellis Impact 25 brings together VERGE , Bloom , and GreenFin and will be held October 28-30, 2025, at the San Jose Convention Center in San Jose, CA.



VERGE empowers professionals decarbonizing and future-proofing their organizations and supply chains through climate technologies.

Bloom convenes leaders and innovators driving cutting-edge tools, business strategies, and partnerships to protect and regenerate nature. GreenFin equips professionals with strategies to harness the power of capital for the transition to a clean economy.

“Rather than tackle each sustainability challenge individually, we believe it can be more impactful to address them in concert,” said Eric Faurot, CEO of Trellis Group,“And that by doing so we can help unlock newfound synergies and business opportunities thereby accelerating positive impact.”

Approaching its 25th anniversary, Trellis Group is the trailblazer and leader in sustainability events, digital media, and networks. Since its inception, sustainability has experienced constant flux and weathered numerous periods of challenge and change. The current moment is marked by headwinds that threaten to disrupt innovation and distract from the profession's goal of driving impact. Sustainability is also facing a contraction, layoffs, and a proliferation of events that are seen as decentralized and performative. Trellis Impact 25 helps sustainability teams with efficiency by cutting down on travel and creating a center of gravity to address decarbonization, climate tech, biodiversity, and the finance to pay for it all, under one roof.

Among the topics to be covered at Trellis Impact 25 across VERGE, Bloom, and GreenFin: Carbon, Deploying Clean Energy, Industrial Decarbonization, Transport, Startups & Innovation, Nature-Positive Strategy, Nature Tech & Data, Regenerative Agriculture & Forests, Nature Finance, Transition Planning & Finance, Corporate Reporting & Disclosure, Climate-Aligned Investment, and Commercial Impact.

"The Walton Family Foundation values bringing a range of perspectives together-including grantees and key private sector partners. Addressing complex challenges like protecting rivers, oceans, and the communities they support requires collaboration. Trellis Impact 25 presents a key opportunity to advance our strategy this year." Ted Kowalski, Colorado River Initiative Lead and Senior Program Officer, Environment Program.

Trellis Impact 25 is launching with the early support of more than a dozen leading companies and organizations, including L'Oréal, Amazon, Constellation Energy, Target, US Bank, Clean Energy Buyers Association (CEBA), World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD), Ceres, CDP and more.

At Trellis Impact 25, attendees will gain actionable insights from curated sessions, and the opportunity to connect with focused communities in addition to corporate leaders, NGOs and solutions providers across all three events.

"I want to congratulate [Trellis] on this move, since I think it is not only a smart business decision but helps create a more collaborative and unified climate movement – which is so important at this time. Kudos to you all for taking action, creating space for diverse conversations and for the opportunity to partner together." Jenny Morgan, Senior Market Development Manager at Tradewater.

Professionals interested in learning more can visit the Trellis Impact 25 website.

Speaker nominations are open until May 9 for VERGE , Bloom , and GreenFin .

Trellis Group empowers professional communities to confront the climate crisis. Trellis (formerly GreenBiz) is sustainability's leader in digital media, networks, and events for 25 years running, and continues to drive the agenda as the center of gravity for leaders and doers focused on positive impacts for business and the planet.