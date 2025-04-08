Elanco Partners With SASH To Support Blood Donor Program

MENAFN - 3BL) At Elanco, our commitment to animal health goes beyond developing innovative products and extends to supporting the organisations that make a difference in animals' lives. It is our privilege to support the incredible work being done at the Small Animal Specialist Hospital (SASH) through its blood donor program.

With over 200 veterinarians and 500 nurses working across their hospitals, SASH offers a unique opportunity to engage with a wide network of veterinary professionals dedicated to saving lives and advancing animal health.

Protecting Heroes with Credelio PLUS and Seresto

Earlier this year, our Elanco representatives, Mel and Lorna, teamed up with SASH to support this meaningful initiative. SASH's blood donor program is an important resource for the veterinary community, providing life-saving blood donations for animals in critical need. Their dedicated team of veterinary professionals and pet parents understand the impact that these transfusions can have, offering a second chance at life for countless animals.

We donated Credelio PLUS and Seresto collars to protect the canine blood donors who make life-saving transfusions possible. These products provided vital protection against parasites, ensuring the continued health and wellbeing of these animal heroes who deserve the highest level of care.

Stories from the Elanco Team

This partnership is particularly special for the Elanco team members involved. For Mel, the connection is personal. Inspired by the idea of her own dog, Angel, becoming a blood donor when she was old enough, Mel was eager to support SASH.“Knowing that as a pet parent, I could contribute to something that positively impacts other dogs in need was important to me,” she shares.“Partnering with SASH to promote parasite protection has been a fantastic way to help even further.” On Christmas Eve, Angel was able to donate 517 grams of negative blood, which is the universal blood type.

Lorna adds that,“this is a win-win for Elanco, SASH, and especially the animals involved. Seeing SASH'S call for blood donors on social media sparked a desire to get involved, not only to support the program but also to elevate the conversation around pet health and the importance of pet blood donors.”

For Elanco, this partnership reflects our core mission of enhancing animal health and well-being. It's a story of positive impact, not only for our products but also for Elanco's role as a leader in animal health. By supporting SASH, we contribute to an important cause, and a shared mission to create a healthier future for animals, people and the planet.

Get Involved

To learn more about the incredible work being done at SASH and the life-saving impact of their blood donor program in animal care, visit their website: