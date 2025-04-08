GAMING TECHNOLOGY AND INDUSTRY-LEADING CREATORS COLLIDE WITH INAUGURAL SOCALTECH FAIR ON MAY 3-4

Presented and Produced by Tech Personality JayzTwoCents, Leading System Integrator iBUYPOWER and

Beloved PC Component Brand HYTE

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The online technology creator Jason Langiven, known as JayzTwoCents , is pleased to announce an all-new brand - SoCalTech . This new brand's mission is to bring together Southern California's technology fans, creators, and businesses to establish a dedicated community that enjoys and celebrates all things technology. As part of this, SoCalTech announced today its inaugural SoCalTech Fair , a two-day event featuring fun fair-themed activities and technology items for sale at affordable prices. To learn more, please visit: .

"One thing I learned from making tech content over the last twelve years - SoCal's tech enthusiasts, both young and old, are extremely dedicated in bringing new people to support the community, and to continue building it up year after year," said Jason Langevin, otherwise known by his YouTube Channel JayzTwoCents. "One of my goals is to give back to this community with the launch of SoCalTech, and to make our first event a success that leads into bigger plans, events, and more."

Produced in partnership with JayzTwoCents, the leading system integrator iBUYPOWER and its sister company HYTE , SoCalTech Fair will be hosted in iBUYPOWER's headquarters from May 3-4 . Attendees can look forward to hands-on time with the latest PC gaming technology, meet with leading tech creators, experience influencer and brand-driven panels, and partake in delightful tech-inspired fair activities. SoCalTech Fair is also working with iBUYPOWER and HYTE to offer its inventory of PC components and parts, other computer peripherals, and more for sale, perfect for attendees looking to buy a new PC, or to upgrade their computers, at heavily discounted and accessible prices.

Onsite activities for SoCalTech Fair include:



Dedicated stage for on-site panels, raffles, presentations , and meet & greet sessions for SoCalTech Fair's headline influencer talent - JayzTwoCents, Austin Evans , and BitWit

Free-Play Sim-Racing Game Stations and PC Stations to play the latest video games

Tech-themed activations , including a "Speed PC Building" competition, a "Tower of Power" motherboard stacking competition, and much more! Discounted sales from iBUYPOWER and HYTE's product inventory, and event-exclusive merchandise

"As a Southern California-based company, iBUYPOWER is more than familiar with how the community has changed with how they interact with tech, but what hasn't changed is their desire to share their passion to everyone," said Jeffrey Cheng, Senior Director of Sales and Marketing at iBUYPOWER. "When Jay approached us to partner up on SoCalTech Fair, it was an easy yes as we also want to give back to the Southern California community that welcomed us when iBUYPOWER was started 25 years ago."

SoCalTech Fair tickets are now available for purchase at $20 for single-day passes on Eventbrite. For more information, please visit SoCalTech Fair's official website, iBUYPOWER's social medial channels (Facebook / Twitter / Instagram ), and JayzTwoCents' social media channels (Twitter / Instagram / YouTube ).

WEBSITES

To learn more about SoCalTech Fair, please visit: .

To purchase tickets, please visit the official EventBrite here: .

ABOUT SOCALTECH

SoCalTech is an all-new brand initiative conceived by Jason Langiven, owner of the JayzTwoCents channel with over four million YouTube Subscribers, with a goal of bringing together Southern California's community of technology fans, creators, and businesses together to celebrate all things tech.

SoCalTech Fair is the brand's inaugural event that is designed to bring together leading technology brands, beloved creators in the technology and gaming space, and delightful tech-inspired fair activities for Southern California families and fans to enjoy. The event is also presented and produced with iBUYPOWER and HYTE, two leading companies focusing on elevating PC gaming, to offer a variety of gaming PC parts, components, and more at accessible prices.

SOURCE SOCALTECH

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED