Philippines Adds Speedy Warship To Maritime Arsenal

Manila: The Philippines took possession of the first of two corvette-class warships with "advanced weapons and radar systems" on Tuesday as it faces growing pressure from Beijing in the disputed South China Sea.

The arrival of the 3,200-ton BRP Miguel Malvar is part of a two-ship deal with South Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industries in 2021.

Its sister ship, the BRP Diego Silang, was formally launched in Ulsan, South Korea, last month but has yet to begin the journey to the Philippines.



This handout photo taken on April 8, 2025 and released by the Philippine Navy-Public Affairs Office shows Philippine navy sailors standing on the deck of the newly-acquired corvette from South Korea, BRP Miguel Malvar, docked shortly after arriving at Philippine navy's naval operating base in Subic town, Zambales province, north of Manila. (Photo by Handout / Philippine Navy / AFP)

Corvettes are small, fast warships mainly used to protect other vessels from attack.

The arrival of the ship marked "a critical step toward developing a self-reliant and credible defense posture", the Philippine defence department said in a statement.

It follows months of confrontations between Philippine and Chinese vessels in the South China Sea, which Beijing claims almost in its entirety despite an international ruling its assertion has no merit.

"(The) Miguel Malvar is here today not only to serve as a deterrent and protector of our waters but also as an important component in joint and combined operations" with allies, Philippine defence chief Gilberto Teodoro said at a Subic Bay naval base ceremony.



This handout photo and released by the Philippines' Department of National Defence (DND) taken on April 8, 2025 shows the Philippine navy's BRP Miguel Malvar, a newly-acquired frigate from South Korea, docked shortly after arriving at the Philippine naval operating base in Subic town, Zambales province, north of Manila. (Photo by Handout / Department National Defense Philippines (DND) / AFP)

The deal for the two ships was first unveiled in 2021, five years after Hyundai Heavy Industries had won a contract to build two new frigates for the Philippine Navy.

The military said last month that the two corvettes would "significantly enhance the country's naval capabilities amid growing security challenges in the West Philippine Sea".

On Tuesday, the Philippine Coast Guard separately welcomed the donation of 20 Australian surveillance drones its commander said could extend its vessels' coverage area by a "significant distance".

Using drones will "save fuel and it will be less risky for our people", Commandant Ronnie Gil Gavan said at a ceremony in coastal Bataan province.

The Philippines has been deepening ties with allies and more aggressively pushing back on Beijing's sweeping South China Sea claims since President Ferdinand Marcos took office in 2022.

In December, Manila said it planned to acquire the US mid-range Typhon missile system in a push to secure its maritime interests.

Beijing warned such a purchase could spark a regional "arms race".

Last week, the United States said it had approved the possible sale of $5.58 billion in F-16 fighter jets to the Philippines, though Manila said the deal was "still in the negotiation phase".