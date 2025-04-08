Mild Weather, Strong Wind Expected Tonight: QMD

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Weather inshore tonight until 6:00 am on Wednesday will be mild, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.



Offshore, it will be fine weather, the report added, warning of strong wind and high sea.



Wind inshore will be northwesterly to westerly 07 to 17 KT.



Offshore, it will be northwesterly to westerly 12 to 22 KT gusting to 30 KT at times.



The visibility will be 5 - 10 KM.



The sea state inshore will be 2 - 4 FT, rises to 5 FT at times . Offshore, it will be 3 - 7 FT rises to 10 FT at times.