Mild Weather, Strong Wind Expected Tonight: QMD
Doha, Qatar: Weather inshore tonight until 6:00 am on Wednesday will be mild, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.
Offshore, it will be fine weather, the report added, warning of strong wind and high sea.
Wind inshore will be northwesterly to westerly 07 to 17 KT.
Offshore, it will be northwesterly to westerly 12 to 22 KT gusting to 30 KT at times.
The visibility will be 5 - 10 KM.
The sea state inshore will be 2 - 4 FT, rises to 5 FT at times . Offshore, it will be 3 - 7 FT rises to 10 FT at times.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment