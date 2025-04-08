Qatar Welcomes Oman's Hosting Of US-Iran Talks

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The State of Qatar welcomed on Tuesday the hosting of high-level talks between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran by the sisterly Sultanate of Oman on Saturday.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the State of Qatar's hope that the talks will lead to a sustainable agreement that enhances security, stability and peace in the region and opens new horizons for regional cooperation and dialogue.

The Ministry expressed the State of Qatar's appreciation for the Omani diplomatic efforts aimed at bridging the viewpoints between the two parties, and at the same time reaffirms the State of Qatar's firm belief that dialogue is the best option for resolving international crises and disputes, as well as Qatar's support for all regional and international efforts aimed at achieving peace and enhancing cooperation among countries, thereby ensuring global security and stability.