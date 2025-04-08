World Health Day: PHRMAG Celebrates 20 Years Of Advancing Healthcare Innovation In The Gulf

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers Association Gulf (PHRMAG) is proud to commemorate its 20th anniversary, heralding two decades of fostering innovation, catalyzing policy discussion, and improving patient access to life-saving treatments across the Gulf. In keeping with the global spirit of World Health Day, this landmark moment underscores PHRMAG's relentless efforts in instilling hope for the potential treatments and cures of the future.

PHRMAG Creative PRL

Since its establishment in 2005, PHRMAG has grown into a trusted partner to healthcare regulators and stakeholders, representing 29 leading global biopharmaceutical companies. Through strategic collaboration, responsible advocacy, and unwavering commitment to ethical practices, PHRMAG continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of healthcare in the region.

Over the past 20 years, PHRMAG members have collectively contributed to key healthcare priorities in the Gulf region - including accelerating access to innovative therapies, fostering impactful public-private partnerships, and playing an active role in shaping policy and regulatory frameworks that support sustainable healthcare systems. These efforts have directly supported economies in the region to become a hub for healthcare excellence and biopharmaceutical advancement.

Sameh Elfangary, Chairman of PHRMAG, commented, "As we celebrate this important milestone on World Health Day, we reflect with pride on the achievements of the past two decades - and more importantly, we look ahead with purpose. PHRMAG's role as a trusted partner to the healthcare ecosystem continues to grow. We remain committed to fostering innovation, improving equitable access to transformative care, and supporting national ambitions for a future-ready healthcare system."

PHRMAG's ongoing work continues to centre around impactful collaborations with regulatory authorities in the region as well as internationally, at global forums such as the BIO International Convention. Through its active Working Groups spanning areas such as Ethics & Compliance, IP Policy, Healthcare Financing & Insurance, PHRMAG continues to contribute towards fostering a more transparent, innovative, and resilient healthcare environment. These collective efforts underscore the organization's long-standing commitment to supporting the region's evolving healthcare priorities and contributing meaningfully to patient outcomes across the Gulf.

Shahad Mahdi, Secretary General of PHRMAG said, "This milestone is a reflection of the collective efforts of our members, partners, and regulators who have worked together to advance patient access, foster innovation, and uphold the highest ethical standards. As we look ahead, we will continue to partner with policymakers and stakeholders to shape a future of healthcare in the region."

About PHRMAG

The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers Association Gulf (PHRMAG) was founded in 2005 and represents 29 of the leading global innovative biopharmaceutical research companies in the Gulf region. Our member companies are devoted to innovating and developing medicines that enable patients to live longer, healthier, and more productive lives.

PHRMAG's mission is to foster relationships with health authorities and healthcare systems to enhance provisions for patients and create a transparent environment for biopharmaceutical companies. Based on our globally-aligned Code of Ethics, we ensure responsible and transparent conduct. We shape the future of healthcare, improve patient outcomes, and enhance the value of the biopharmaceutical industry to drive progress in the Gulf Region.

PHRMAG is committed to partnering with policymakers to support innovative medical research, yield progress for patients of today, and provide hope for the treatments and cures of tomorrow across the Gulf Region.

For more information about PHRMAG and its initiatives, please visit phrmag .