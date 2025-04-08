Pakistan Expels Over 8,000 Afghans In The Past 2 Days

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The International Organization for Migration (IOM) says around 8,025 Afghan refugees have returned to Afghanistan after being expelled from Pakistan over the past two days.

In a post on X, the IOM said,“We have recorded an increase in forced returns from Pakistan since April 5, following the government's deadline for Afghans to leave or face deportation.”

During the past two days, 8,025 undocumented refugees and holders of Afghan Citizen Cards (ACC) returned via the Torkham and Spin Boldak crossings.

According to the agency, IOM and its partners have provided assistance to 2,614 of these returnees.

As the lead organization of the Border Consortium, IOM is prepared to scale up its response at key border points, with forced returns expected to surge in the coming days.

However, urgent additional funding is required to address the growing needs and heightened vulnerabilities of the returnees.

hz/sa