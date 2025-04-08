The Future Is Human At Channelcon 2025 In Nashville, July 29-31

Two dynamic keynote speakers will headline the IT channel's premier vendor-neutral conference powered by the Global Technology Industry Association (GTIA)

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ChannelCon 2025, the Global Technology Industry Association's (GTIA) premier annual event, is set for July 29-31 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville.

ChannelCon features three days of learning, networking and business development for IT channel businesses, and will be GTIA's largest event since the association began operating under its new name. Formerly the CompTIA Community, GTIA is the only vendor-neutral, nonprofit membership community connecting and representing the worldwide IT channel.

"The magic of GTIA and ChannelCon is that we offer channel pros the ability to come together and meet and engage without competitive pressure," said MJ Shoer, chief community officer at GTIA. "Being a vendor-neutral event truly sets us apart from an education and networking perspective, making ChannelCon the must-attend event for our industry."

For the first time, two dynamic keynote speakers, who are focused on the critical topics of artificial intelligence (AI) and workplace culture, respectively, will headline this year's ChannelCon:



Noelle Russell is a leading AI innovator and practitioner, as well as the founder and chief AI officer at AI Leadership Institute. Russell helps organizations uncover the possibilities artificial intelligence presents to their businesses and guides them through the intricacies of AI adoption. Russell will discuss her new book, "Scaling Responsible AI: From Enthusiasm to Execution."

Kim Scott is a leadership and culture expert who is author of The New York Times and Wall Street Journal bestseller "Radical Candor: Be a Kickass Boss without Losing Your Humanity," which launched a global management revolution. Scott is the co-founder of Radical Candor®, LLC - a company dedicated to helping organizations and teams move from a culture of command and control to one of collaboration.

ChannelCon will also include collaborative, educational sessions from leading technology experts in four principal areas: MSP Success, Cybersecurity, Vendor and Distributor, and Community.

"GTIA exists to connect people, and technology enables us to accomplish more as humans - more for our businesses, our teams, our customers, and each other," said Shoer. "ChannelCon is where we come together as a community and an industry to learn how to harness the power of technology for human good."

Conference details and registration options are available at gtia. Registration is free for all GTIA members.

About the Global Technology Industry Association

The Global Technology Industry Association (GTIA) is the only vendor-neutral, 501(c)(6) nonprofit membership community connecting and representing the worldwide IT channel. We set our members up for success by providing benefits that include trusted resources and networking opportunities. In addition, the association sets industry standards that enable companies to build sustainable, secure and profitable businesses in an ever-changing technology landscape. Internationally, GTIA represents tens of thousands of professionals from more than 2,000 MSPs, solution providers, vendors, distributors, and other companies serving the IT channel. GTIA was formerly known as the CompTIA Community (the membership arm of CompTIA). For more information, visit gtia .

SOURCE Global Technology Industry Association (GTIA)

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED