Taiko Expands Reach With Support From Revolut, Opening Access To 45 Million Users Across 50 Countries

$TAIKO listing on Revolut opens up 45 million new users to the first based rollup on Ethereum

LONDON and SINGAPORE, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiko , the based rollup scaling Ethereum, is expanding accessibility to its native token with a rollout across Revolut , Europe's leading financial super-app. This is part of an effort to bring scalable and efficient transactions to a wider, mainstream user base.

"The presence of Taiko on Revolut validates the growing importance of Layer 2 based rollup solutions and puts this crucial technology in front of millions of potential users. Accessibility is key for broader crypto adoption, and working with a top fintech firm like Revolut is part of the process towards a greater understanding of Web3's benefits. We're excited to see how this increased availability will drive innovation and growth in the broader ecosystem," says Terence Lam, Co-founder of Taiko.

Revolut has over 45 million users across 50 countries, making it one of the largest gateways to crypto assets for those bridging Web3 and traditional finance. Revolut's convenient on-ramp will maximize liquidity for $TAIKO holders and help push efficient Ethereum based rollup technology to the global community.

The Taiko token is available through the Revolut app in Revolut's operating markets.

Taiko is the first decentralized based rollup that utilizes not only Ethereum's security but also its sequencers, addressing security, speed, and decentralization. This is highlighted as the ideal technology for an Ethereum scaling solution, with Taiko recently receiving recognition from Vitalik Buterin.

This move further underscores Revolut's commitment to cryptocurrency support. With their safety-focused approach, Revolut's collaboration with Taiko speaks to the platform's standing as a trustworthy and much-needed scaling solution for Ethereum.

Visibility and ease of use are fundamental to onboarding and developing new audiences and communities for Web3's technology. Layer 2 scaling solutions are an acknowledged additional need to create the full and thriving ecosystem of use-cases for everyday life that the community is working towards.

Taiko's growth already reflects its community-focused development. It has surpassed 2 million daily transactions and over 210 million unique wallet addresses since its launch.

For more information about Taiko and its technology, visit taiko.

About Taiko

Taiko, the first based Ethereum rollup, is designed to address the scalability challenges of the Ethereum network. By utilizing Based Contestable Rollup (BCR) technology, Taiko significantly reduces transaction costs and enhances security, providing a seamless and efficient user experience without compromising decentralization. For more information about Taiko and its revolutionary approach to Ethereum scaling, visit

About Revolut

Revolut is the financial super-app with over 45 million customers worldwide. Revolut has reimagined and redefined the way people interact with money by building innovative, customer-focused financial products and services, including its newly launched crypto exchange, Revolut X.

Note: Cryptocurrency investments involve risks. Please ensure you understand these risks before investing.

SOURCE Taiko

