PWT And Domtar Announce Long-Term Strategic Distribution Agreement

Burlington, Wash. and MONTRÉAL, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Woodtech Corporation (PWT) and Domtar are pleased to announce the long-term extension of their multi-year strategic distribution agreement that will secure their market position and provide a full bundle solution to customers. This partnership unites PWT's industry-leading brand and customer reach with Domtar's extensive raw material supply and premier I-joist manufacturing capabilities, ensuring a seamless supply chain from tree to finished product.

Under the agreement, Domtar will manufacture I-joists at its engineered wood facilities, which PWT will distribute under the PWT brand. This collaboration enables both companies to expand their market presence while providing customers with a comprehensive, high-quality EWP product portfolio.

"This partnership marks a significant step forward for both PWT and Domtar," said Jim Enright, CEO of PWT. "By combining our strengths, we can offer a full bundle solution to our customers, supporting their growth while delivering the highest quality engineered wood products for the long term."

"The extension of our strategic partnership with PWT marks a major milestone for both companies. By combining Domtar's strategic access to quality fiber and state-of-the-art I-joist manufacturing expertise with PWT's engineered wood products portfolio, distribution network, and technical know-how, we are uniquely positioned to be the partner of choice for our customers," said Luc Theriault, President of Domtar's Wood Products business unit.

This alliance underscores the shared commitment of PWT and Domtar to long-standing collaboration, ensuring that customers benefit from enhanced product availability, reliability, and service. By leveraging their combined expertise and resources, the two companies are well-positioned to drive innovation and deliver superior engineered wood solutions to the market.

About PWT

PWT is a leading manufacturer of engineered wood products, committed to delivering high-quality solutions to its customers. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, PWT continues to set the standard in the industry. To learn more, visit , or follow along on social media.

About Domtar

Domtar is a leading, privately held manufacturer of diversified forest products, with a workforce of about 14,000 employees in more than 60 locations across North America. The company has an annual production capacity of 9.1 million metric tons of pulp, paper, packaging and tissue, and approximately 3 billion board feet of lumber and other wood products. Formerly known as the Paper Excellence Group, Domtar is comprised of legacy businesses Paper Excellence, Domtar and Resolute Forest Products.

Domtar prides itself on operational excellence, delivering sustainable, high-quality and cost-effective products to meet and exceed customer needs globally. The company is committed to turning sustainable wood fiber into everyday essential products. For more information, visit Domtar

SOURCE PWT

