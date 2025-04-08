Wellbeings® Now Offering Brainsway TMSTM As A Revolutionary Treatment For Depression

This FDA and Health Canada approved drug-free treatment offers a safe, effective option for treating conditions like depression, anxiety, OCD, and PTSD

- Peggi ShepherdBURLINGTON, ON, CANADA, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Wellbeingsis excited to announce that it is now offering Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) as a groundbreaking, medication-free treatment for patients suffering from depression and anxious depression. This advanced, non-invasive therapy has shown significant clinical benefits in recent studies.An analysis published in Psychiatry Research reveals impressive results for patients undergoing BrainsWay TMSTM treatment . Patients who received 30 or more sessions of TMS experienced an 82% response rate and a 65% remission rate, demonstrating the treatment's effectiveness in reducing the symptoms of depression and anxious depression without the side effects commonly associated with traditional medications.About BrainsWay TMSTMTMS uses precise magnetic pulses to stimulate specific areas of the brain, particularly the dorsolateral prefrontal cortex, which plays a key role in regulating mood. Unlike medications, which can cause systemic side effects such as weight gain, fatigue, and drowsiness, TMS targets only the areas of the brain involved in depression, making it a safer and more targeted solution. For many patients who have not responded to medications, suffering with OCD or those looking to stop smoking, BrainsWay TMSTM offers a promising alternative.“Patients who have struggled with depression, even after trying multiple medications, are often amazed by the relief TMS can provide within just a few sessions,” said Peggi Shepherd.“This treatment works by stimulating the brain directly, leading to significant reductions in symptoms or, in some cases, complete remission.”The BrainsWay TMSTM treatment has become increasingly popular due to its high success rates and minimal side effects. Patients can begin to feel relief from their symptoms in just a few days, with many reporting a marked improvement in their overall well-being.About Major Depressive Disorder and Anxious Depression in CanadaMajor depressive disorder (MDD) is a common and debilitating condition affecting millions of Canadians, with symptoms like low mood, loss of interest, reduced energy, disturbed sleep, and changes in appetite. According to the Canadian Mental Health Association, one in five Canadians will experience a mental health issue each year, with depression being one of the most prevalent. Additionally, 60-90% of those with depression also suffer from anxiety, a condition known as anxious depression, which includes symptoms like nervousness, panic, and difficulty concentrating. With The BrainsWay TMSTM, there is now hope for many people who couldn't find relief in the past.About WellbeingsWellbeingsis a leading medical clinic in Burlington, Ontario, founded in 2009 by Peggi Shepherd. The clinic specializes in patient-centered, evidence-based care for pain management, substance use disorders, and mental health conditions such as anxiety and depression. With over a decade of experience, Wellbeingstakes a holistic approach, addressing the bio-psycho-social-spiritual needs of each patient. Their compassionate, interdisciplinary team is dedicated to helping individuals and families achieve healthier, more fulfilling lives. For more information, visit .

Peggi Shepherd

Wellbeings

+1 905-631-9355

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.