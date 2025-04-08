Naturpak's Bone Broths Top Off Pet Nutrition

NaturPak expands its menu, reaffirming their commitment to innovative, health-focused pet food solutions.

- Dr. Mark Roberts, pet nutritionist at NaturPakJANESVILLE, WI, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- NaturPak , the industry leader in shelf stable foods manufacturing, has added custom, chef-crafted bone broth to their already expansive menu of pet nutrition offerings, an innovation which is sustainably packaged at their own facility in the American Midwest.NaturPak's bone broth is derived from slow simmering proteins, a process which extracts valuable nutrients, including collagen, gelatin, vitamins, and minerals, creating a superfood packed with a wide range of essential nutrients which may help improve animals' coats, enhance pet immune systems, support vital organs, and strengthen and repair joints. "Hydration is often forgotten regarding its role in health and wellbeing," says Dr. Mark Roberts, pet nutritionist at NaturPak, "and hydrating cats and dogs by adding bone broth to their diet is the single most important, most impactful, and the most convenient supplement pet owners can provide."Available in easily portable, sustainable Tetra Recart packaging, NaturPak's collagen-rich bone broth is ready to-eat or can be used as a topper to enhance pet food flavor, a bonus for finicky pets. Additionally, bone broth can be added to NaturPak's premium shreds or incorporated into NaturPak's ready-to-serve mousse, which enhances palatability and encourages fluid intake. "More hydration, particularly from bone broth, helps pets fight urinary tract issues, kidney stones, and other complications which stem from a dry, or underhydrated diet," explains Dr. Roberts. "Bone broth may also assist in maintaining skin and a shiny coat, and the minerals available in a daily serving of bone broth can play a crucial role in a pet's digestive health, its nervous system, heart health, and even a pet's quality of sleep."As the industry grows, so do NaturPak's solutions. The demand for high-quality, all-natural bone broth continues to rise, and pet owners are always in search of ways to add extra nutrition and keep their beloved animals healthy. NaturPak's deep background in companion animal nutrition combined with research-driven insights and real-world formulation expertise assist brands in sourcing, formulation, cooking, packaging, and even, distribution. NaturPak's robust R&D division fully supports the development of any idea from concept to creation, and is at the ready, on-site, to cook, create, and conceive, providing rapid prototypes to ultimately execute the exact product customers want.To learn more about NaturPak and how your pet food brand can benefit from bone broth, please contact Mike Jewett at ... or visit NaturPak and Dr. Roberts at booth 937 from April 28-30 at Pet Food Forum 2025 in Kansas City.About NaturPakNaturPak is a leading producer of bone broth and the world's largest co-packer exclusively using the Tetra Recart packaging format. They provide robust co-manufacturing, co-packing, and research and development capabilities. Tetra Recart is a fiber-based, BPA-free packaging technology for shelf-stable foods for humans and pets, and is a sustainable alternative to cans, pouches, and jars. Please visit naturpak for more information.

